Amber Implants Appoints Vincent Gardès as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Commercial Launch of VCFix® Spinal System

Experienced MedTech leader to guide Amber Implants' transition from development into commercialization following FDA clearance of the VCFix® Spinal System

Company preparing for U.S. market launch in 2026

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Implants, an innovative medical technology company developing next-generation implants for spinal injuries, today announced the appointment of Vincent Gardès as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, following his four-year tenure as Chairman of the Board. This strategic leadership transition marks a significant milestone as Amber Implants moves from its development phase into commercialization, following the recent FDA clearance of the VCFix® Spinal System.

Dr. Banafsheh Sajadi, Co-Founder and current CEO, will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, working closely with Vincent to drive the company's growth and expansion.

With 30 years of international leadership experience in the MedTech sector across Europe and the U.S., Vincent brings deep expertise in commercial strategy, market expansion, and value creation. He has successfully guided several companies through critical phases of growth and commercialization, including his tenure as CEO of Vexim, where he transformed the spinal implant company from an early-stage venture into a profitable international organization, ultimately leading to a successful IPO and acquisition by Stryker in 2017. Since then, Vincent has held senior leadership and advisory roles at Truffle Capital, Kumovis, and at Germitec, where he has played a key role in the company's global scale-up and commercial launch over the past five years.

Vincent Gardès, Chief Executive Officer of Amber Implants , commented: "Amber's VCFix® technology represents a major innovation in spinal fracture care, and I see tremendous potential as we prepare for U.S. market entry and global commercialization. I look forward to working with the talented team to bring this breakthrough solution to surgeons and patients worldwide."

Dr. Banafsheh Sajadi, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Amber Implants, added: "Vincent brings extensive commercial experience and a proven track record in scaling MedTech companies, perfectly aligning with the founders' vision and Amber Implants' next phase of growth. Together, we are fully committed to advancing spinal fracture treatment through innovation and expanding our global impact."

Under new leadership, Amber Implants will focus on accelerating the U.S. market entry and commercialization of the VCFix® Spinal System, building strategic partnerships, and scaling operations to meet growing global demand. The company is now firmly positioned as a commercial-stage enterprise, preparing for its U.S. launch in 2026. Supported by strong worldwide patent protection and the ongoing development of its Spinoza Fixation System pipeline, Amber Implants is on track to capture a significant share of the €2 billion+ global vertebral compression fracture market by 2029.

The recent FDA clearance of the VCFix® Spinal System not only accelerates adoption and revenue growth but also serves as a gateway to additional global markets where FDA approval is recognized.

About Amber Implants

Amber Implants is a commercial-stage medical technology company with operations in the Netherlands and the U.S. Founded in 2018, the company develops next-generation implants for spinal injuries, with the goal of improving patient outcomes through more natural healing and enhanced spinal stability. Its flagship product, the VCFix® Spinal System, offers a simpler, more efficient, and safer approach for managing a broad range of spinal fractures.

Amber Implants is backed by its founders, venture capital investors, angel investors, and non-dilutive government funding. In 2025, the company achieved FDA 510(k) clearance for the VCFix® Spinal System, marking a major step toward U.S. commercialization in 2026 and establishing a strong foundation for its next phase of growth.