Ambassador Martina Strong Appointed Bechtel Region President for Central Europe and the Middle East

Veteran U.S. diplomat brings nearly three decades of international experience to Bechtel

RESTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel today announced the appointment of Ambassador Martina Strong as Region President for Central Europe and the Middle East. Strong most recently served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Arab Emirates following a nearly 30-year career in the U.S. Foreign Service.

"Martina's combination of diplomatic skill and strategic leadership will be vital in advancing Bechtel's priorities across Central Europe and the Middle East," said Justin Siberell, President of Regions & Government Affairs at Bechtel. "In this new role, Martina will focus on fostering collaboration, strengthening governmental relationships, supporting Bechtel's current projects, and facilitating the pursuit of new business in the region."

During her diplomatic career, Strong advanced U.S. policy and commercial interests in senior roles across the Middle East and Europe. She served as Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia and held leadership posts in Bulgaria, Iraq (Baghdad and Basrah), Poland, the Czech Republic, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and France. Earlier in her career, she was a Director on the National Security Council at the White House.

Strong holds an M.A. in political science from the University of California, Berkeley, and a B.A. in mathematics and political science from Southern Methodist University. She will be based in Bechtel's London office.

