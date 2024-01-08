Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024: ICONSIAM's Record-Breaking Fireworks and 3D Drone Show Illuminate the Sky over the Chao Phraya River

With over 11 million viewers from around the world, the $8.5-million event featured world-renowned K-Pop idols and Thai artists, a spectacular 3D drone show, and a record-breaking display of mesmerizing fireworks along the scenic Chao Phraya River.

BANGKOK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICONSIAM, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, government agencies, private sector organisations, hotels, and communities along the Chao Phraya River, hosted the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 in grand style. The event was filled with cultural diversity, entertainment, and eco-friendly fireworks, reinforcing the Chao Phraya River and Thailand as one of the world's greatest countdown destinations. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Company Limited, said, "ICONSIAM is a special destination in Thailand with worldwide recognition. Through a wide collaboration that embraces multiple private sector organisations as well as government agencies, The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 event aims to boost tourism to Thailand and establish the Chao Phraya River as one of the world's great places to see and visit. ICONSIAM is very proud to be a part of this national effort."

Organizations involved in staging this event included Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), ICONSIAM Company Limited, Charoen Pokphand Group Public Company Limited, CP All Public Company Limited, CP Extra Public Company Limited, Lotus Company Limited, The ICONSIAM Superlux Residence Corporation Company Limited, Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Company Limited, True Corporation Public Company Limited, Coca-Cola (Thailand) Company Limited, Dentiste Thailand Company Limited, CardX, Thailand Privilege Card Company Limited, Toyota Motor Thailand Company Limited, Diageo Moët Hennessy (Thailand) Company Limited, along with private sector partners, hotels, and communities along the Chao Phraya River.

A Phenomenal Entertainment Extravaganza

ICONSIAM's River Park became the epicenter of a three-day spectacle from December 29th to 31st, 2023, drawing millions of enthralled visitors. The event featured talented Thai and international performers on the iconic 360-degree ICONSIAM stage. Presenting thirteen esteemed Thai artists and making a historic debut on a countdown event stage in Thailand, were KPOP idols from GOT7: BamBam-Kunpimook Bhuwakul, YUGYEOM, and Mark Tuan.

The show continues with the "Art of Muay Thai," embodying resilience. Its grand finale, "The Fusion of Thai Dance and Choral Music," features Thai artists, joined by the acclaimed Chong Kben band and over 60 supporting actors.

The Spectacular Eco-Friendly Fireworks & 3D Drone Show

As the night approached the eagerly awaited countdown, visitors were enchanted by a spellbinding 3D drone show featuring an ensemble of over 2,000 synchronized drones choreographed to captivating music. This awe-inspiring spectacle conveyed hopes for collective prosperity and sustainable progress in the forthcoming year.

To herald the arrival of 2024, ICONSIAM illuminated the skies with an eco-friendly fireworks display. This year witnessed a record-breaking 50,000 eco-friendly fireworks that spanned 1,400 meters along one of the most picturesque bends of the Chao Phraya River. The fireworks show was crafted through a collaborative effort between skilled Thai artisans and Okujyo Yoshimasa, the acclaimed pyrotechnics director from Japan and winner of the 2023 Fireworks Contest at Japan's Shinmei Fireworks Festival, and was of a scale and magnificence never before seen in Thailand.

This extraordinary event garnered global attention through influential channels such as CNN, BBC, AP, Reuters, and ABC. ICONSIAM presented this event to promote Thai culture globally, helping to extend the nation's soft power.

