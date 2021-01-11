Amazfit Introduces the Ultra-fashionable Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e Smartwatches with Cutting-edge Health and Fitness Features

Borderless[1], Edge-to-edge Design

Exquisite craftsmanship is on full display with a borderless design that uses curved glass to create a strong and integrated visual experience. The Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches feature an aluminum alloy body with dynamic curves that deliver a comfortable and light wearable experience, while also incorporating vacuum coating for a scratch- and wear-resistant screen.

Rotatable Screen with Brilliant Color and Clarity

The GTS 2e boasts a rotatable, 1.65-inch HD AMOLED screen that is comparable in clarity to the latest smartphones. The 341 ppi pixel density makes the display clear and true-to-life, with vivid colors ensuring smooth readability.

The GTR 2e, for its part, has a rotatable, 1.39-inch high-definition AMOLED screen with 326 ppi pixel density for a clear and vivid display.

Comprehensive Health Protection[2]

Equipped with the latest BioTrackerTM 2 PPG high-precision optical sensor, the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e truly realize all-round health protection. The watches can perform 24-hour heart rate monitoring and even provide warnings when your resting heart rate is abnormally elevated.

Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement

When engaged in sustained physical activity, such as running a marathon or doing intense outdoor exercise, you can measure your SpO 2 level the moment your energy starts flagging.

PAI™ Health Assessment System

PAI™ (Personal Activity Intelligence) is a health assessment system that uses algorithms to convert complex data such as heart rate, activity duration and other health data into a single, intuitive score for users to easily understand their physical state.

Sleep Quality Monitoring for Peak Performance

The Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches support in-depth sleep monitoring by accurately determining sleep stages, tracking the sleep breathing condition, and providing quality analysis and suggestions for improvement. The watches also recognize daytime naps over 20 minutes[3] in order to record more complete sleep information.

Stress Level Monitoring

Our new smartwatches enable you to check where your personal stress level lies—from relaxed, normal, medium, or high—throughout the day.

90 Built-in Sports Modes

The new Amazfit smartwatches feature 90 built-in sports modes to cover the needs of most sports enthusiasts. With an intelligent sport recognition function[4], they automatically activate the relevant sport mode once you start moving your body.

Intelligent Voice Assistance[5]

Perform voice operations on your watch without internet access with the offline voice assistant feature—including turning on sports modes or opening the heart rate monitoring function.

Extended Battery Life

With a deeply optimized, high-capacity battery management system that promises battery life of up to 24 days for the GTR 2e and 14 days for the GTS 2e with typical use[6], the smartwatches are always ready to track your progress—without having to worry about carrying a charger everywhere you go.

Zepp App Compatibility for Optimized Health Data Management

Our new watches connect to the upgraded Zepp App, which conducts comprehensive analysis of multiple data sources to provide 24/7 management of body data, helping users check their physical condition at any time.

Pricing and Availability

In North America, the Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e are available from January 11th on both Amazfit's official website and Amazon (specific links included). Both are priced at USD 139.99.

In the UK, the Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e will be available at Argos from January 11th, priced at GBP 119, and will be available on both Amazfit's official website and Amazon at a later date to be confirmed.

[1] The Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e adopt a new design concept, the products have no obvious border on the front, bringing a "borderless" visual experience.

[2] These products are not medical devices. The test data and results are for reference only and cannot be used to diagnose or monitor any medical condition. In addition, the accuracy of the data will be affected by tattoos or other pigments on the skin, darker skin tones, hair, movement and sweat from sports, etc.

[3] When it detects that the wearer is asleep between midnight and 6am, the sleep time between 6pm of the previous day and 11am can be recorded as night sleep time; sleep between 11am and 6pm lasting more than 20 minutes is recorded as a nap. Sleep lasting less than 20 minutes is not recorded.

[4] Smart recognition of sports modes includes Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Walking, Outdoor Cycling, Pool Swimming, and Elliptical.

[5] Offline voice assistant only supports English voice commands.

[6] The battery life may vary according to the settings, operation conditions and other factors. So the actual result may differ from the laboratory data. The Amazfit GTR 2e can last up to 24 days with typical use. Typical usage scenario: Heart rate is always on, sleep monitoring enabled; 150 pushed messages a day lighting up the screen display, raise wrist to see watch time 30 times, bright screen operations for 5 minutes; exercise 3 times a week, GPS running for 30 minutes.

The Amazfit GTS 2e can last up to 14 days for typical use Typical usage scenario: Heart rate is always on, sleep monitoring enabled; 150 pushed messages a day lighting up the screen display, raise wrist to see watch time 30 times, bright screen operations for 5 minutes; exercise 3 times a week, GPS running for 30 minutes.

