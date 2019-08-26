Amazfit GTR, a New Distinctively Elegant Smartwatch That Will Keep You Fit, Healthy and Stylish

Design The new Amazfit GTR is a step up in elegance and craftsmanship for smartwatches. It comes in two sizes; 47.2mm and 42.6mm. Each of the two size versions have several editions featuring unique characteristics.

The 47.2mm Standard Edition comes with a light brown leather strap divided into two; the upper half of the strap is made out of leather, while the under half is made out of silicon. This will maintain the elegant look at first sight, while still being completely suitable to resist sweat during workout.

The 47.2mm edition also comes with an impressive battery life that lasts up to 24 days. In this era, where we carry so many portable devices, having a vast battery life is one of the most determinant factors to evaluate our gadgets. That's why the Amazfit GTR brings the battery life that every user wants to have.

The interface is optimized for the larger display, making icons and messages easier to read, while wearing a beautiful classic design.

Carefully designed for those who seek quality, elegance and efficiency. Our daily lives are filled with important encounters, social events and unpredictable situations, which we need to be ready to face. Wearable accessories and portable devices not only serve us as tools to be more efficient, but also to express our unique taste and personality.

Health and Fitness

Amazfit GTR uses the Biotracker™ PPG Heart Rate sensor to enable users to access with key health functions like 24 hours continuous heart rate, sleep monitoring and sedentary reminders. The 24 hours continuous monitoring helps the user to acknowledge if the heart rate is within a healthy pattern throughout the day and the activities they perform. In both, the watch and the app, the data is clearly displayed for an easy understanding of the bpm patterns. With the app, users can also customize the classification of their heart rate, and receive an alarm when the bpm goes above or below the established rates. All recordings are saved and can be seen in the app and can be shared with physicians for further analysis.

The 6-axis acceleration sensor, the Amazfit GTR becomes an ideal companion for sports and workout. It comes with 12 different sports modes including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, and other widely practiced sports like mountaineering, trail running and workout. Once the activity is finished, the smartwatch displays all the data collected like distance, pace, bpm range, laps, time per lap, and much more. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy not only the long battery life to go on trips or long runs, but also the GPS + GLONASS double positioning that ensures a highly accurate route track.

Price

The Price of GTR 47mm starts from 149.99 EUR and the price of GTR 42mm starts from 139.99 EUR.

Availability

It is available on Media Markt,Saturn and Amazon in Germany.

It is available on Amazon in UK.

It is available on PCcomponentes in Spain.

About Huami

Huami is a company specialized in the design and production of smart wearables like smartwatches, smart bracelets and other health & fitness related products like health-related weight scales, body fat scales, clothing, and more.

In early 2015, Huami launched its own brand called Amazfit, along with its first product, the Amazfit bracelet.

The first bracelet was followed by a second batch of products like the first Amazfit smartwatch, second edition of health bracelets and other variety of products. With time, Amazfit has gradually formed a complete product line of health & sports wearables.

Huami is looking for distributors in UK and France

Huami is currently looking for online and offline distributors in the UK and France to distribute Amazfit products locally.

If you are a qualified distributor or know one, please feel free to contact Huami sales team at distributor@amazfit.com. Together we can get further and continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961618/Amazfit_GTR_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961615/Amazfit_GTR_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961617/Amazfit_GTR_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961620/Amazfit_GTR_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961616/Amazfit_GTR_5.jpg

Related Links

www.huami.com



SOURCE Huami