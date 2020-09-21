Amazfit Band 5 Launched with Blood Oxygen Saturation, 15-day Battery Life[1] at 44.9USD[2] on Sept. 21st, and Amazon Alexa Built-in[3] Coming Soon

The category of wearable band normally was considered as basic device at low price. But Amazfit Band 5 makes the "band" category upgraded, especially the personal health management.

The precise BioTracker™ 2 : Although Amazfit is not a medical device but it shipped with the newest generation PPG optical sensor, Huami BioTracker™ 2 nd , providing high-precision 24/7 continuous heart rate measurement with resting heart rate, heart rate zones and high heart rate alert which is the most versatile and precise biosensor ever developed by Huami.

: Although Amazfit is not a medical device but it shipped with the newest generation PPG optical sensor, Huami BioTracker™ 2 , providing high-precision 24/7 continuous heart rate measurement with resting heart rate, heart rate zones and high heart rate alert which is the most versatile and precise biosensor ever developed by Huami. The advanced OxygenBeats TM enables Amazfit Band 5 for Blood Oxygen Saturation measurement, powered by Huami self-developed oxygen data AI engine. Compared with the results of professional oxygen analyzers, the average error of OxygenBeats TM is only 1.67% [5] reflecting accuracy superior to that of most wearable wrist devices for blood oxygen detection. The OxygenBeats TM is applied to the follow-up visits with recovered COVID-19 patients in China .

can measure your total sleep, light sleep, deep sleep and rapid eye movement (REM) to understand your sleep patterns. Amazfit Band 5 take care of your sleep even during your nap time that of more than 20 minutes in the daytime. Menstrual Period Tracking help the female keep track of the menstrual periods and ovulation periods, and alert ladies before it arrives.

help the female keep track of the menstrual periods and ovulation periods, and alert ladies before it arrives. Stress Monitoring will calculate your stress level through your heart rate variability with 4 levels including relaxed, normal, medium and high.

will calculate your stress level through your heart rate variability with 4 levels including relaxed, normal, medium and high. Breathing Exercise will guide you to a deep breathing session helping you release the stress.

An All-around Band that Everyone Deserves as a Gym and Health Wrist Band

Amazfit Band 5 is currently such an all-round band in the market that brings competitive hardware, software and functions among the wearable bands of the similar price. It ships a 1.1" AMOLED color display with a resolution of 126x294. Even at such a nice price, the screen comes with 2.5D tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating.

It is light and only weighs 12g without strap. By the Bluetooth 5.0 and power-saving technologies, the 125 mAh battery can keep Amazfit Band 5 working up to 15 days in a typical usage scenario, 25 days in power-saving scenario and standby around 3 months.[9]

Amazfit Band 5 comes with a skin friendly TPU strap of three colors and supports 11 sports modes including swimming thanks to the 5ATM[10] waterproof. It offers a large selection of more than 45 watch faces to download from the App, 2 watch faces support editable widgets so users can personalize them, and even add their own personal picture in the background.

Amazfit Band 5 Can be the Smarter One of the Bands

Can a wrist band be smarter?

The answer is positive. Amazfit Band 5 can make life easier and more fun with Amazon Alexa[11]. With Alexa, you can ask questions, search information, get translations, create shopping lists, set alarms and timers, reminders, check the weather, check notifications, make smart home commands and more. You can talk to Amazfit Band 5, and it responds to users' voice commands on screen with text responses. For example, just say,

"Alexa set a pasta timer. "

"Alexa add eggs to my shopping lists."

"Alexa turn on the living room lights."

"Alexa who is Barack Obama ?"

Alexa lives in the cloud, so it's always getting smarter, adding new capabilities that are delivered to your device automatically. Using Alexa on Amazfit Band 5 is simple and hands-free – just ask, and Alexa will respond instantly.

IMPORTANT :

Amazfit Band 5 is first on sale from September 21 st via Amazon in US market. Other market will follow from October.

via Amazon in US market. Other market will follow from October. Built-in Alexa capabilities will be enbaled by free OTA updates in the available markets.

Download HQ Images of Amazfit Band 5 here, https://bit.ly/3hbyk6M

About Amazfit

Established in September 2015, Amazfit is a private brand owned by Huami Technology (NYSE: HMI), offering seven series of smartwatch and bracelets products including the Stratos series, Basic series, Flagship series, Health series, Fashion series, Outdoor series, and X series. Amazfit also provide other smart hardware related to sports and health, including TWS sports earbuds, smart treadmills, smart body fat scales and sports gear. With outstanding design and craftsmanship, Amazfit smart watch products have won many prizes, such as the German iF Industrial Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Currently, Amazfit products hit the markets of more than 70 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan. According to an IDC global wearable device market tracking report, in the first half of 2020, Amazfit watches claimed the largest share of the adult watch market in Italy, Spain, India and other regions, and were also among the top products in regions such as China, Germany, France, Russia, and Brazil.

Find more details about us, https://en.amazfit.com/about.html

Huami Technology, operating since 2013, is a cloud-based healthcare service provider offering the world's leading smart wearable technologies. In February 2018, Huami Technology was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) (stock code: HMI).

Media Contact

press@huami.com

[1] Battery life test under lab conditions, may vary by usage and conditions

[2] Retail price may vary on markets.

[3] The Built-in Alexa of Amazfit Band 5 will be available by OTA upgrade soon if the market is Alexa available. When available, notifications will be appeared via the Zepp APP (formly known as Amazfit APP) and device. The OTA push time may vary by markets.

[4] This product isn't a medical device. All data and measurements aren't intended for medical diagnosis or medical monitoring.

[5] According to Huami's AI Innovation Conference Keynote, June, 2020

[6] The Science of PAI. Researchers used the HUNT Study data to validate PAI. The HUNT Study is one of the largest health studies ever and was performed by the Nobel Prize-winning Faculty of Medicine at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. It contains a unique database of the personal and family medical histories of more than 45,000 people over 25 years. https://www.paihealth.com/science-of-pai/default.htm

[7] By applying the PAI algorithm to the HUNT data, researchers found that when individuals consistently exercised at intensities equal to maintaining 100 PAI, it was associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease mortality by an average of 25% and a reduced risk of mortality from other lifestyle-related diseases for men and women of all ages. They also saw that maintaining 100 PAI was associated with an increased life expectancy by an average of 5 years. Quoted from https://www.paihealth.com/science-of-pai/default.htm original link https://cdn.flipsnack.com/widget/v2/widget.html?hash=fd1pf7owi, also see https://www.amjmed.com/article/S0002-9343(16)31069-5/abstract

[8] See above footnotes

[9] Battery life test under lab conditions, may vary by usage and conditions

[10] The device passed the test of water resistance level of 5 ATM conducted by third-party institutions.

[11] Will come by OTA update. US market will come first. Other markets will follow if Alexa is avaible.

