AmazeRealise, TAB and Solstice Brands Retired as Kin + Carta Advances Delivery of Frictionless Digital Transformation

AmazeRealise, with a proven history of developing creative, data-led, customer experiences, will continue serving clients as Kin + Carta Connect. TAB and Solstice, which have served clients with a digital product-led approach to customer engagement, will become Kin + Carta Create. The move, announced today, will also see Kin + Carta's Advisory pillar rebrand as Kin + Carta Advise.

This evolution builds on Kin + Carta's mission to make the world work better. The new alignment brings 1,600 specialists across four continents closer together, delivering end-to-end digital services via three integrated pillars:

Kin + Carta Advise provides digitally-native management consulting services

provides digitally-native management consulting services Kin + Carta Create builds new digital products, services and mission critical cloud native platforms

builds new digital products, services and mission critical cloud native platforms Kin + Carta Connect delivers data-driven connected customer experiences

Emerging technologies, changing market conditions and constraints of legacy systems have created an urgent need for businesses to adapt with speed. As such, Kin + Carta's innovative operating model provides the foundation to position itself as a market leader in the digital transformation space.

Kin + Carta will continue to be headed up by CEO J Schwan, with Charlie Wrench as Chief Connective Officer and Chris Kutsor as Chief Financial Officer. Kelly Manthey will take on the role of Group Chief Executive for Kin + Carta Americas; Richard Neish will become Managing Director for Kin + Carta Connect; Tom Holt will continue to lead Kin + Carta Advise; and David Tuck and Stephen Wilson will become joint Managing Directors of Kin + Carta Create Europe.



J Schwan, CEO of Kin + Carta, said: "This evolution of the Kin + Carta brand represents the latest stage of our journey from a collection of innovative digital businesses into an integrated suite of digital transformation services. It is in line with our clients' increasing demand for expertise, agility, and connection. By uniting our specialist talent across our three key pillars of Advise, Create and Connect, we're able to accelerate the journey from strategy to action to outcome for our clients and their customers."

Kin + Carta is ranked in the top five full-service digital consultancies in Econsultancy's 2019 Top 100 report and is a leader in Forrester's prestigious Midsize Digital Experience Providers Wave™.

About Kin + Carta: www.kinandcarta.com

Kin + Carta exists to make the world work better.

A global consulting firm built for the 2020s, Kin + Carta makes the journey to becoming a digital business tangible, sustainable and profitable. By building digital twins to replace existing analog processes, designing and launching new digital products and services, and unlocking future innovation through modernisation initiatives, Kin + Carta seamlessly integrates the strategic consulting, software engineering and marketing technology needed to help businesses Make It Happen.

Headquartered in London and Chicago, Kin + Carta is a collaborative ecosystem of 1,600 strategists, engineers and creatives across four continents.

