AMARTERRA VILLAS RESORT BALI NUSA DUA JOINS AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION HOTELS

BALI, Indonesia, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amarterra Villas Resort Bali Nusa Dua, Autograph Collection, inspires guests to transcend into a true Balinese village experience inspired by the ancient Majapahit Kingdom through its rustic design, art, and bespoke services, offering guests one-of-a-kind experiences the brand is known for.

A private villa resort inspired by its surroundings and a sense of place that invites guests to forge a meaningful connection with Bali and its people. Its name blends its celebrated legacy – Amarta, which means water and Terra, meaning earth which are mirrored in the resort's stunning lily pond and expansive gardens.

"It gives us great pleasure to introduce Amarterra Villas Resort Bali Nusa Dua, Autograph Collection to our growing portfolio of hotels and resorts in Indonesia. Our second Autograph Collection in Bali and third in Indonesia, this distinctively all-villa resort embodies the ethos of Autograph Collection Hotels: independent hotels with their own identity, selected on four curatorial principles: product vision, heartfelt design, dedication to craft, and sense of place. Rich in history and with a truly unique story, we are pleased to welcome this addition to our footprint in the country," said Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President, Indonesia & Malaysia, Marriott International.

A Storied Past and A Renewing Ritual

Amarterra Villas Resort Bali Nusa Dua, Autograph Collection brings Balinese traditions alive by crafting bespoke services that honor the character and heritage of Bali. Upon arrival, guests can expect a welcome basket featuring fresh flowers, incense sticks, holy water, and a tri-coloured Tri Datu bracelet representing all stages of life. Combined, the curated items can be used for a renewing ritual which is meant to purify and cleanse one's mind, body, and soul.

The boutique resort features 42 traditionally designed villas comprising of one, two, and three-bedroom units with private pools; Maja, an idyllic all-day dining restaurant; Amarta Spa, inspired by the Dharma way of living, based on true Hindu and Buddhist philosophy; a state-of-the-art fitness center; a dedicated beach area at Nusa Dua Beach; Amarterra by the Bay and a pool bar and deck area for guests to unwind during their stay.

To discover more about the new Amarterra Villas Resort Bali Nusa Dua, Autograph Collection distinctive experience, please visit www.amarterravillas.com.

