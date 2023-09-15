Amagi Transforms Single Live Events Broadcasting With the Launch of Cloud-based Amagi DYNAMIC

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), today announced the launch of Amagi DYNAMIC at IBC2023, a ground-breaking platform that empowers rights owners and holders to effortlessly deploy cloud-based live production and playout systems for single live events. By eliminating the need for costly upfront hardware investments, Amagi DYNAMIC allows users to spin up cloud infrastructure only for the duration of the event. It enables them to efficiently manage infrastructure resources, run multiple live events in parallel, expand distribution, engage viewers, and increase ad revenues, all while providing immediate and demonstrable ROI.

"For far too long, broadcasters, rights owners, and rights holders have grappled with the limitations of hardware-driven infrastructure, resulting in underutilized content libraries and underexplored distribution networks," said Baskar Subramanian, CEO & Co-founder at Amagi. "Amagi DYNAMIC empowers users to maximize their content investments, optimize distribution, and create new avenues for viewer access. This transformative solution will have a profound impact on the way the industry approaches single live events and opens up new monetization opportunities."

With Amagi DYNAMIC, broadcasters can swiftly provision cloud infrastructure for the duration of an event and deactivate it once the event concludes, effectively creating pop-up channels. This innovation is particularly beneficial for rights owners and holders of live sports, music, news, or special events, enabling the simultaneous broadcast of multiple events and expanding distribution to D2C apps, thereby widening viewership and boosting ad revenues.

Additional benefits of Amagi DYNAMIC include:

Improved Cost Savings: With features such as multi-source, multi-protocol ingest, Amagi DYNAMIC streamlines content integration by allowing resources to be consumed only when required. Additionally, achieving a low latency of just two seconds ensures that resources are used optimally during live events, minimizing unnecessary resource consumption and associated costs.

Flexible Remote Control: With group control of live source inputs and distribution outputs, Amagi DYNAMIC enables users to control multiple events remotely from a single instance, regardless of the location. This remote management capability not only saves time but also enhances operational adaptability.

Increased Viewer Engagement and Retention: Features such as frame-accurate live controls enable dynamic adjustments to breaks, graphics, and other elements, creating an engaging live event experience for viewers. The quick edits feature, with its two-second turnaround time, ensures that live event coverage remains up-to-date and captivating.

Integrated Amagi LIVE Functionality: Building upon the success of Amagi LIVE, Amagi DYNAMIC offers an intuitive platform for managing live segments for both linear TV and OTT channels. This integration ensures a seamless transition to Amagi DYNAMIC and a consistent, high-quality broadcasting experience.

Enhanced Operational Flexibility: Thanks to its multi-tenant system, Amagi DYNAMIC supports deployments in multiple regions for redundancy and operational flexibility. This feature provides the necessary infrastructure and scalability to manage multiple events seamlessly, adapting to various scenarios and changing demands.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetization. Amagi's global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, PAC-12, Tastemade, and The Roku Channel, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com . Amagi DYNAMIC will be on display at Booth #5.A81, IBC2023, Amsterdam.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on free ad-supported streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

Agency Contact

Joseph Lesieutre

Wall Street Communications

Email: joseph@wallstcom.com

Amagi Contact

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar

Vice President - Corporate Marketing

Email: sanjay@amagi.com

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.