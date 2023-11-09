Amagi signs a definitive agreement to acquire Tellyo’s business

The acquisition of Tellyo's business will further strengthen Amagi's video toolset for live sports and news broadcast, and business expansion in Eastern Europe

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the business of Tellyo, a leading real-time live cloud remote production, clipping/editing, and social sharing platform. This development is set to enhance Amagi's video toolset for live sports and news broadcasts, and improve live video streaming and editing experience for customers worldwide.

Tellyo empowers media and content teams to produce compelling live video that can be streamed to multiple digital and social media destinations using Stream Studio. The company enables branded video clips, highlights and compilations to be created and published to channels simultaneously and instantly, from anywhere, all with one click. Tellyo also helps deliver high-quality web conferences, events and presentations in real-time that bring external contributors and commentators into productions from multiple devices. Using Tellyo, athletes, actors, sponsors, ambassadors and influencers amplify their reach and engagement across social media.

Amagi's Co-Founder & CEO Baskar Subramanian, said "We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents for Amagi. Tellyo brings a wealth of expertise, a strong team, and innovative products that align perfectly with our strategic vision of being a frontrunner in the cloud-based live broadcast technology space. Together, we will not only enrich Amagi's product offerings, but also bring investments in the Eastern European region and create new possibilities for local talent and global customers."

Richard Collins,CEO, Tellyo expressed his optimism for the future: "This move is a testament to our commitment in delivering outstanding value to our customers, employees and investors . We believe that joining forces with Amagi will provide us with the resources and scale to reach new heights. We are excited about the potential of what both our companies can offer."

"We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for Tellyo's clients, employees, and partners during this exciting phase. Our collective team is energized and ready to embark on this journey, leveraging our shared values, vision, and passion for excellence," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi.

With this agreement, Amagi expands its footprint in Europe. Earlier last year, Amagi had set up its development center in Croatia, its first outside India. By bringing together Tellyo's product development center in Poland and Amagi's technology centers in India and Croatia, Amagi expects to drive cloud innovation in the region in an accelerated manner.

About Amagi:

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. The company enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2,100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. The company has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

