Amagi Announces UHD Playout on AWS

BANGALORE, India, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , a pioneer in cloud-based technology for TV and OTT channel creation, today announced the launch of CLOUDPORT UHD playout platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Using the platform, broadcasters can now playout UHD content directly from AWS cloud, leveraging its scalability, reliability and security advantages.

The capability was first showcased during NAB 2019. Based on feedback and recommendations from broadcast industry leaders, Amagi has enhanced the product and it is now being launched for commercial deployment.

Amagi has accomplished building UHD playout with broadcast-grade dynamic graphics, Dolby-surround and captioning support on AWS EC2 compute instances without the use of GPU processors. "Given the dynamism in UHD market in terms of evolving HDR standards and varying degrees of platform readiness across the globe, this solution provides future-proofing of UHD implementations for content owners and TV networks," said Baskar Subramanian, co-founder, Amagi. "CLOUDPORT UHD eliminates the need for broadcasters to invest in capital infrastructure that can become redundant with the changes in the marketplace."

"This is a key milestone, not just for Amagi, but also for the cloud broadcast industry. We are now able to offer customers true cloud playout to suit varied requirements – SD/HD/UHD," said Deepakjit Singh, CEO, Amagi. "The new UHD capability on CLOUDPORT provides a compelling option for linear TV networks to transition from traditional playout and delivery to a secure, scalable, and reliable cloud broadcast infrastructure. This is yet another step for us in strengthening our existing relationship and collaboration with AWS."

Overall, Amagi manages 200+ channels across 40+ countries. Its award-winning CLOUDPORT channel playout platform is packed with advanced features such as dynamic graphics, remote management via Web UI, automated alerts and cloud MCR capabilities. Offered on a 'Pay-as-you-go' model, CLOUDPORT reduces upfront CAPEX, and makes it simpler for TV networks to launch 4K UHD channels on the AWS cloud.

Further, Amagi allows TV networks the technical and commercial flexibility to spin up/down channels, create pop-up channels, and regionalize feeds to suit viewer preferences and market dynamics.

For more information about Amagi and its cloud-based broadcast solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

Amagi is the world's leading cloud-managed broadcast services and targeted advertising solutions company. Amagi brings simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 40 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, operate, and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Amagi also provides targeted advertising solutions to 3,000+ brands, shaping the future of TV advertising. Amagi has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Singapore, New Delhi, Mumbai, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

