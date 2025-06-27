AMADA UK Selects OSF Digital to Implement Salesforce, Driving Customer Experience and Business Growth

Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth and Innovation

LONDON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMADA UK, a division of the global AMADA Group, has announced a strategic partnership with OSF Digital to implement Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Field Service. This new deployment aims to revolutionise AMADA's customer engagement, streamline internal operations, and lay the foundation for scalable growth initially across the UK and Spain, and future growth into wider EMEA locations.

While AMADA Japan has long utilised Salesforce, AMADA UK and Spain are still reliant on legacy systems that lack unified visibility across customer touchpoints. The transformation will bring a 360-degree customer view, enabling higher levels of automation and improved service delivery.

"This is a great partnership to implement Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud with Field Service across the UK and Spain," said Garry Larner, Managing Director of OSF Digital UKI. "Our goal is to help AMADA streamline operations and significantly enhance their customer interactions."

Paul Mansfield, Managing Director of AMADA UK, added: "By delivering an enterprise-level CRM, we will elevate our customer experience. The platform will provide a comprehensive customer 360 view and improve service channels. We are very pleased to be partnering with OSF Digital."

The project is anticipated to deliver measurable business benefits, including:

A sizable increase in revenue per head through improved productivity and efficiency.

Enhanced customer satisfaction via unified and consistent experiences.

Greater insight into upsell and cross-sell opportunities.

A foundation for globally standardised operations.

More accurate forecasting and reporting capabilities.

Improved marketing strategies through a unified data platform.

Operational efficiency on a single, low-maintenance platform.

About AMADA UK

AMADA UK is part of the AMADA Group, founded in 1946 in Japan by Isamu Amada. The group specializes in manufacturing, leasing, maintaining, and servicing metalworking machines. With over 8,000 employees globally, the AMADA Group operates in key markets including Japan, Europe, North America, and China, and is renowned for its innovation, reliability, and commitment to quality.

About OSF Digital

OSF Digital is a global, AI-powered digital transformation leader with expertise in connecting technology and strategy to drive business success. With several Salesforce awards for multi-cloud innovation, a member of multiple Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards, and a proven playbook for Customer 360 success, OSF Digital seamlessly guides enterprises through their entire digital transformation journey. With a client community spanning multiple industries around the globe, OSF Digital provides personal attention and the highest level of connection with a local presence throughout North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA. For more information about OSF Digital, visit osf.digital.

Salesforce, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

All trademarks and trade names mentioned herein are the properties of their respective holders and hereby acknowledged.