AM Group Signs Landmark MoU with Uttar Pradesh Government to set up GW scale AI Compute Hub enabling Democratization of AI from Electron Agents to Intelligent Tokens

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Group, the leading energy transition platform backed by the founders of Greenko Group, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Invest UP, Government of Uttar Pradesh to establish a 1 GW (Gigawatt) High Performance Compute Hub to serve global AI workloads.

AMG will establish an AI Infrastructure hub in the Greater Noida region in Uttar Pradesh with a total investment of ~ USD 25 Billion. This grand scale project will be developed in a phased manner with first capacity coming up in 2028 and full 1 GW capacity targeted to come up by 2030. This partnership underscores AM Group's commitment to building a sustainable, carbon-neutral intelligent economy solutions and aligns with Uttar Pradesh's vision to become India's premier AI hub.

This project will be a multi-billion investment for the set-up of GW scale infrastructure with ~500,000 latest high-performance chipsets and will be one of the largest investments in country to-date aligned with the Indian Government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision to accelerate the expansion of AI-driven services.

Powering the Future of AI and High-Performance Compute

As India's demand for high-performance computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads surges, this facility will be designed to meet the requirements of global hyperscalers, frontier labs, enterprises and India's sovereign AI initiatives at scale and in speedy manner using carbon-free energy.

AMG AI labs, with its vision of Democratizing AI, is developing end-to-end value chain from efficient on-demand electron to intelligent token. These intelligent tokens form key inputs for customized models & applications across sectors including energy, healthcare, sovereign clouds, manufacturing, automotive, media & gaming amongst others.

This HPC compute capability will also enable chipset access to wider Indian developer community to fast track and develop AI solution stacks for global and domestic usage.

The AI hub will feature:

Scalable Infrastructure: Phased rollout with the first capacity being operational by 2028, scaling to the full 1 GW by 2030.

Phased rollout with the first capacity being operational by 2028, scaling to the full 1 GW by 2030. Strategic Location: Utilizing Uttar Pradesh's robust industrial corridors and favourable Data Center Policy to provide low-latency and high reliable connectivity to growing digital markets.

Utilizing Uttar Pradesh's robust industrial corridors and favourable Data Center Policy to provide low-latency and high reliable connectivity to growing digital markets. Green Energy Integration: Leveraging AMG's leadership in renewable energy, the facility will be powered by 24/7 carbon-free energy solutions, including wind, solar, and pumped storage.

A Catalyst for Economic Growth

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of senior government officials and the leadership team of AMG at World Economic Forum at Davos. The project is expected to attract significant foreign direct investment (FDI) and generate thousands of high-skilled jobs in the region, fostering a local ecosystem for hardware manufacturing, software development, and specialized cooling technologies.

"Evolution of global AI ecosystem with intentionality, intelligence and adaptability will be a pivotal tool for current & future generations. AMG AI labs focus on valorising electron agents into intelligent tokens is a natural extension of our technology-first approach to our businesses as the global AI ecosystem races towards Physical AI Solutions," said Anil Chalamalasetty, Group Chairman, AM Group.

"By combining 1 GW of compute capacity with our 24/7 green power solutions, we are not just building a data center; we are creating a sustainable template for the future of global AI infrastructure with the support from State of Uttar Pradesh," added Mahesh Kolli, Group President, AM Group.

About AM Group

AMG is promoted by founders of Greenko Group, which is among India's leading renewable energy conglomerates. AMG is building globally differentiated platforms across molecules, materials and AI technologies to enable industrial decarbonization & competitive tokenization at scale.

Greenko will be a 50 GW Energy Infrastructure platform with presence across 20+ states across solar, wind, hydro and energy storage projects. Greenko is building world's first interconnected energy storage solution with 100 GWh storage capacity across the country.

AMG is developing low-carbon ammonia projects across multiple locations in India with a goal to reach 5 Mtpa of green ammonia capacity. It's currently under construction 1 Mtpa green ammonia plant will be one of the world's largest RFNBO compliant green ammonia facilities, supporting efforts to achieve net zero targets both in India and global markets.

AMG is also developing production capabilities for other net zero molecules and chemicals including green caustic soda, e-methanol, olefins & biofuels including sustainable aviation fuel for decarbonization in hard to abate industries.

AMG Metals & Materials is setting up a 1 MTPA Green Aluminium production plant as part of wider green materials offering.

Media Contact for AM Group: Sheela Panicker, enright@enrightpr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865285/AM_Group_Logo.jpg