AM General Features Proven Protected Mobility at DSEI 2025 in Anticipation of the UK Ministry of Defence's Land Mobility Programme Solicitation

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovating today for tomorrow's mission, leading global military mobility solutions provider, AMG General, will showcase the revolutionary HUMVEE Saber and the next generation Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV A2) protected mobility platforms at the Defence Security and Equipment International (DSEI) tradeshow held at the ExCel London Exhibition Centre September 09 – 12, 2025, booth S4-310 in the U.S. Pavilion. This comes as the Company prepares to finalize a partnership selection with a leading UK defense contractor in anticipation of the upcoming United Kingdom Land Mobility Programme (LMP) solicitation.

The next generation JLTV A2 has more than 200 improvements over the previous version making it more formidable and sustainable. The Saber offers similar protection levels of much larger vehicles in the same footprint of the battle-proven HUMVEE platform.

"We are extremely excited to attend DSEI this year as we announce our intent to participate in the UK's LMP solicitation," said Jim Cannon, AM General President and CEO. "We have the extraordinary opportunity to showcase our robust mobility portfolio and convey how AM General can support the UK's defense readiness and operational safety for their troops. As we move to finalize our UK collaboration, we aim to demonstrate our commitment to long-term UK defense alignment through industrial, operational, and capability partnerships."

On display will be the JLTV A2, a next generation light tactical vehicle that features over 200 improvements over the previous model, including better corrosion protection, significantly reduced exterior and interior operational noise, and a simplified electrical architecture for easier accessibility and maintenance. AM General will also showcase the Saber light tactical vehicle – built on the battle-proven HUMVEE platform that is transforming survivability with increased levels of protection from its patented cab design. The company's proprietary technology allows the Saber to have 360-degree kinetic energy threat protection as well as blast threat protection with improved ride quality to excel in any terrain. Both vehicles along with the iconic and still-in-demand HUMVEE trucks will be a part of a demonstration for the UK MoD happening in October 2025.

AM General engineers, manufactures, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers. Its global presence of diverse product offerings in over 70 countries uniquely positions AM General to enhance interoperability across Allies and build on its long-standing defense industry and automotive partnerships. With a well-rounded product portfolio, which includes the iconic HUMVEE vehicles, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2 (JLTV A2), the next-generation Saber light tactical truck that has enhanced levels of protection, and the revolutionary soft recoil technology for mobile platforms, AM General strives to offer continuous improvement that is always mission ready.

