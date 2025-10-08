AM General Demonstrates Mobility Capabilities to UK Ministry of Defence as It Announces Strategic Collaboration with Marshall Land Systems

"We couldn't be more excited to show the UK MoD what our light tactical vehicles are capable of," said John Chadbourne, AM General Executive Vice President of Business Development, "This demonstration along with our collaboration with Marshall Land Systems are just the beginning of our efforts to support the UK Armed Forces and their mobility capabilities."

At the all-day experience, the UK MoD had the opportunity to learn more about AM General's and Marshall Land Systems' core corporate competencies. They also participated in a ride and drive experience of three of the Company's platforms – the iconic HUMVEE, the revolutionary Saber, and significantly improved Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV A2). The vehicles were put through their paces at UTAC Millbrook proving grounds, handling a series of tough terrain and obstacles to showcase each platform's adaptability, ruggedness, and handling performance. It was important for AM General to demonstrate to the MoD that its tactical vehicle platform options cover the weight, capability, and protection spectrum, all built with the highest quality to meet their mission requirements.

Additionally, the planned strategic collaboration between AM General and Marshall Land Systems is expected to enable subject matter expertise growth for both organizations and establish regional development through long-term ecosystem participation in the UK. Marshall's exceptional experience with vehicle assembly, systems integration, and in-service support for the Armed Forces of the UK coupled with AM General's best-in-class manufacturing and engineering expertise, aftermarket support, and quality products will set the stage for a formidable offering to meet the UK Ministry of Defence's needs for mission readiness.

"Together with AM General we are developing a compelling case for a collaboration that will combine the best of our respective capabilities," said Marshall Land Systems CEO Gareth Williams. "This demonstration day is an ideal forum to outline our shared vision for a new generation of mobility for the British Army as we continue to build on our ongoing support for the UK Armed Forces and our proven pedigree of successful industry partnerships, based on more than a century of British engineering excellence."

The UK MoD Land Mobility Programme solicitation has not been determined; however, AM General expects an industry brief in November 2025.

About AM General

AM General engineers, manufactures, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers. Its global presence of diverse product offerings in over 70 countries uniquely positions AM General to enhance interoperability across Allies and build on its long-standing defense industry and automotive partnerships. With a well-rounded product portfolio, which includes the iconic HUMVEE vehicles, JLTV A2, the next-generation Saber light tactical truck that has enhanced levels of protection, and the revolutionary Hawkeye 105mm MHS with soft recoil technology for mobile platforms, AM General strives to offer continuous improvement that is always mission ready. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

