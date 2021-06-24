Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alzheimer's is among the top 10 leading causes of deaths in the United States. The death rate for the disease has increased significantly in the U.S. over the past few years. More than 122k deaths were reported in the country due to Alzheimer's disease in 2018. Highly prevalent among the people with age group of 85 and above, around 5.7 million people are living with Alzheimer's Disease in the U.S. The World Health Organization (WHO) added that causing disability majorly among older people, Alzheimer's disease contributes to 60-70% of dementia cases, currently amounting to around 50 million cases globally. Around 10 million new cases are recorded every year. Growing advancements in ever-evolving medical technologies over the years have resulted in remarkable discoveries, further leading to development of effective medicines, treatments and therapies. Alzheimer's treatment is one such field where continuous research and clinical trials have led to the development of various effective treatments that are not just limited to discovery of drugs but also cognitive trainings and therapies. On the back of continuous research and advancement in medical science to find potential new treatments and helping patients manage their behavioral symptoms. Active healthcare stocks in the markets this week include Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB), Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL).

A report from Research Nester said that the Alzheimer's treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027. The market is further projected to attain a market value of USD 2,008.17 million by the end of 2027. The report added: "The market in North America holds the major share of Alzheimer's treatment market on account of increasing incidences of the disease. Over the past few years, North America has witnessed significant growth in the Alzheimer's treatment market. With the presence of many key players in the region, the North America Alzheimer's treatment market is further predicted to expand rapidly on the back of increasing technological advancements in the field. The market in Europe is estimated to hold a vast potential for the development of the Alzheimer's treatment market primarily influenced by its increasing geriatric population, which is contributing significantly to the occurrence of the disease. Further, the market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow steadily over the next few years, which is attributed primarily to the rising elderly population in countries including India, China, Australia, and Japan. The increasing prevalence of the disease among the elderly is the major factor that is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years."

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) BREAKING NEWS: Longeveron Announces Abstract Highlighting Data from Phase 1 Alzheimer's Disease Trial Accepted for Developing Topics Presentation at the 2021 Annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference - Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for aging-related and chronic disease, announced today that an abstract summarizing the results of its Phase 1 trial of Lomecel-B infusion for patients with mild Alzheimer's disease has been accepted for a Developing Topics poster presentation at the 2021 Annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference, being held July 26-30, 2021 in Denver, CO and online.

The abstract is titled "Safety and Efficacy of Lomecel-B in Patients with Mild Alzheimer's Disease: Results of a Double-Blinded, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 1 Clinical Trial." This 33 subject study was supported by two competitive Part the Cloud Challenge on Neuroinflammation grants from the Alzheimer's Association. The previously announced results can be found on the "News and Events" page in the Investors section of Longeveron's website at investors.longeveron.com.

"We are extremely pleased that the Alzheimer's Association has recognized our trial and data by giving us this opportunity to present the findings in poster presentation form at the prestigious AAIC" said Dan Gincel, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Strategic Collaborations & Scientific Affairs at Longeveron. "The trial met its primary endpoint of demonstrating safety and feasibility, and importantly, no Alzheimer's Related Imaging Abnormalities (ARIA), after infusion with Lomecel-B. Furthermore, we were thrilled to observe that treatment with low-dose Lomecel-B slowed cognitive decline compared to the placebo group as measured by the Mini Mental State Exam (MMSE) score. As a result, we look forward to advancing Lomecel-B into a Phase 2 clinical trial in the second half of 2021." CONTINUED… Read this and more news for the Longeveron at: https://investors.longeveron.com/overview/default.aspx

Other recent developments in the healthcare markets include:

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), a biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer's disease, recently announced the selection of Premier Research International as its clinical research organization (CRO) to help conduct the Phase 3 clinical program of simufilam for Alzheimer's disease. Consistent with previous guidance, Cassava Sciences plans to initiate this Phase 3 program in the second half of 2021. "Having completed over 250 clinical studies in neuroscience, we believe Premier Research International understands how to conduct clinical studies in patients with Alzheimer's disease," said Remi Barbier, President & CEO of Cassava Sciences. "With Premier Research as our CRO partner, we now look forward to advance simufilam into Phase 3 clinical testing."

"Premier Research is pleased to be Cassava Sciences' CRO of choice for this pivotal program," said Krista Armstrong, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development Services and Global Head of Neuroscience, Premier Research. "Premier Research has deep experience in conducting complex studies in neuroscience. We look forward to bringing our extensive knowledge and experience in Alzheimer's disease to Cassava Sciences' pivotal Phase 3 program of simufilam."

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently announced that the first patient has been dosed in the global clinical study, TOPAZ-1. The Phase 3 study will evaluate the clinical efficacy and assess the safety of BIIB059, a first in-class, humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2), as compared to placebo, in participants with active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). TOPAZ-1 is expected to be conducted at approximately 135 sites worldwide and aims to enroll 540 adults with active SLE.

"A chronic autoimmune condition such as lupus, which overwhelmingly affects women, has a tremendous impact on my patients' daily lives, including their physical, mental and social wellbeing," said Richard Furie, M.D., Chief of the Division of Rheumatology at Northwell Health and Professor at Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. "There remains a significant need for efficacious and generally safe treatment options for lupus patients. Based on the positive results observed in the Phase 2 LILAC study, we are excited to continue to evaluate the potential of BIIB059 in TOPAZ-1."

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, recently reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided recent business highlights.

"We continue to execute on our corporate and clinical goals during this very important time in Athira's history," said Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Athira. "Our clinical trials, ACT-AD and LIFT-AD, are actively enrolling and will evaluate the clinical utility of ATH-1017 to treat Alzheimer's disease and improve cognitive health. In addition to developing ATH-1017 in Alzheimer's disease, we plan to evaluate it in Parkinson's disease dementia. We also remain committed to advancing our expanding pipeline of novel, small molecule compounds. We have a well-defined strategic plan ahead of us and are well-funded to reach multiple clinical and regulatory milestones."

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, recently announced it received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application number 16/166,732 expanding coverage of treatment methods for ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), to the treatment of a range of cardiac dysfunctions including cardiac arrhythmia, ventricular arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation among other indications.

