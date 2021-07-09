Alzheimer's Disease Researchers Release Free Memory Tracking App

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Leucadia Therapeutics Inc, a California HealthTech Company, is launching 8 Apps that help exercise memory and cognition, including a personalized memory tracker called ProCogny (procogny.com). ProCogny allows users to play memory-intensive puzzles and games, daily Brain Boost collections of mini-puzzles, and a non-clinical version of the Leucadia Memory Test (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTFx7w8jA9c). Customization and access to premium assets require a monthly subscription; however, Leucadia currently offers a week of full access free on The App Store on Google Play (promo Code MEMORY2021) in 22 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, and Russian.

Leucadia's team developed ProCogny to assess memory and cognition in their Alzheimer's disease study (projectcribrose.com). So many participants raved about the games that the team added some in-house AI to produce ProCogny Memory Tracker. The App includes LMT and games and puzzles that exercise different facets of memory, such as word recall, reasoning, alternating tasks, matching, object recognition, pattern recognition, and spatiotemporal memory. Daily Brain Boosts are rotating collections of mini-puzzles tailored to focus on areas that users had problems within the LMT, but customization requires a monthly subscription.

Many health trackers count steps and measure physical activity, but few solutions focus on exercising memory. As a mobile App, ProCogny Memory Tracker can be used in a Paris café, waiting in line at the DMV, and anywhere in between. "ProCogny is a fun way to exercise their memory by playing puzzles," said Douglas Ethell, Ph.D. CEO of Leucadia Therapeutics Inc. "If this app gives someone a good start to their day and they feel good about exercising their memory, it's a win-win."

Leucadia is also releasing standalone games from their Memory Tracker: Infinite Mahjong, Iconic Sudoku, Word Recall, Connectors, Image Recall, Pattern Busters, and Speed Demon.

Leucadia Therapeutics Inc is a California-based company working on neurological disorders, using Machine Learning, clinical imaging, and behavioral testing. LMT is part of the company's approach to addressing the underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease. It may allow them to predict who will get the disease and when years before cognitive impairment begins. Leucadia's Deep Learning algorithm uses CT scans, LMT, and other measures. Clinical trials with Leucadia's interventional device Arethusta®, a prophylactic device that restores the clearance of toxins that may seed Alzheimer's disease pathology, are slated to begin in 2022.

