AlzeCure to Present at International Scientific Conference

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) today announced that it will have two presentations at AD/PD 2019, the 14th International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases, March 26-31, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Märta Dahlström, who is the lead author of the study, will give her oral presentation on March 27, at 2pm WET (3pm CET).The title of it is: AC-25793, A Positive Modulator of Neurotrophin Signaling, Attenuates Scopolamine-Induced Memory Impairment and Reduces Depression-Like Symptoms in Mice.

"In this study, we have within our NeuroRestore platform developed new small molecules that can enhance NGF/TrkA and BDNF/TrkB signaling, and which show potent effect in various behavioral models. Our data indicates that molecules that enhance NGF/TrkA and BDNF/TrkB signaling, have a broad therapeutic potential in neurodegenerative diseases", commented Ms. Dahlström,

Dr. Pontus Forsell, who is the lead author of the second study, will have his poster presentation on March 29-30. The title of the poster is Identification and Development of Positive Modulators of Neurotrophin Signaling for Symptomatic Treatment of Cognitive Dysfunction.

"There is substantial preclinical support for our two candidate drugs, ACD855 and ACD856, as novel cognitive enhancers in vivo. There is a strong evidence from both different cellular contexts in vitro as well as from multiple efficacy models in vivo. ACD855 is currently in a clinical phase 1 study whereas ACD856 is in pre-clinical development", commented Dr. Forsell,

"Two presentations at this major conference confirm the interest in our projects and increase AlzeCure's international exposure," said Johan Sandin, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma AB.

For more information, please contact

Johan Sandin, CEO

Tel: +46-703-738-824

johan.sandin@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma

AlzeCure Pharma AB is a Swedish pharmaceutical company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier, which engages in innovative pharmaceutical research with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease. The company is developing five drug candidates within its two research platforms NeuroRestore and Alzstatin. NeuroRestore consists of symptomatic drug candidates and Alzstatin consists of disease modifying drug candidates. Through a diversified drug portfolio which targets central signal mechanisms in the brain other indications such as cognitive disorders in traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease are also possible. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser, ph: +46-8-528-00-399, email: info@fnca.se. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alzecure-pharma-ab/r/alzecure-to-present-at-international-scientific-conference,c2770750

SOURCE AlzeCure Pharma AB