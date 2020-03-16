AlzeCure Pharma to Present Late Breaking Abstract at the AAT-AD/PD Conference (Advances in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Therapies)

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) today announced that it has received acceptance of a late breaking abstract presentation at the AAT- AD/PD conference (Advances in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Therapies), which this year will be kept completely digital on 2-5 April 2020 as a result of the corona virus.

Dr. Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery at AlzeCure Pharma and the lead author of the study, will give his oral presentation on April 2, at 5.10 pm CET. The title is ACD856, a positive modulator of neurotrophin signaling reverses scopolamine- or age-induced cognitive deficits.

"A late breaking abstract presentation at this major conference confirms the interest in our project and studies," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma AB. "We are really pleased with our results. Cognitive dysfunction, such as memory impairment, is a serious symptom and major hurdle to normal daily activities for patients with Alzheimer's disease, as well as other cognitive disorders. Our results show the potential of both our compound and the Neurorestore platform."

"In this study, we have shown that the clinical candidate, ACD856, in our NeuroRestore platform can effectively prevent the memory impairment associated with normal aging in animals. ACD856 also reversed cognitive dysfunction in preclinical disease models. Our data indicate that ACD856 have a broad therapeutic potential in diseases where the memory is impaired, including but not limited to Alzheimer's disease", commented Dr. Forsell.

To speed up the clinical development of ACD856, and ensure confidence in the clincal candidate, the pharmacokinetic properties are currently being assessed in a clinical study, focusing on half-life. Results are expected in the first half of 2020. Further clinical Phase I studies will be initiated in the second half of 2020 with the aim of evaluating the candidate's safety and tolerability, as well as early efficacy endpoints (cognition).

Presentation details

Presentation number: 974

Authors: P. Forsell, G. Nordvall, N. Madjid, M. Halldin, J. Lundkvist, B. Winblad and J. Sandin

Session details: Symposium 5 - AD: from animal models to treatment strategies

Time: 5.10 pm CET

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 am CET on March 16, 2020.

About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore primarily focuses on specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system consisting of neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep apnea.

About AlzeCure Pharma

AlzeCure Pharma AB is a Swedish pharmaceutical company engaged in innovative drug research with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing five drug candidates based on the two research platforms, NeuroRestore® and Alzstatin®. The NeuroRestore platform comprises symptom-relieving drug candidates while Alzstatin comprises disease modifying and preventive drug candidates. A diversified portfolio of drug candidates that act on central signaling pathways in the brain also opens up for other indications such as cognitive dysfunctions in traumatic brain injury (TBI), sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The company also has two projects in the field of pain, TrkA-NAM and VR1. FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8-528-00-399, info@fnca.se, is the company's certified adviser. For further information, please visit our website at www.alzecurepharma.se

About Alzheimers disease

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting approximately 45 million people worldwide. Alzheimer's disease is a lethal disorder that also has a large impact on families and on the society. Today, preventive and disease modifying treatments are missing. The main risk factors to develop Alzheimer's are age and genetic causes. Even though the disease can start as early as between 40 and 65 years of age, it is most common after 65 years. Significant investments in Alzheimer research are being made because of the significant unmet medical need and the large cost of this disease for healthcare and society. The total global costs for dementia related diseases is estimated to about 1,000 billion USD globally in 2018. Given the lack of both effective symptomatic treatments and disease modifying treatments, the need for new effective therapies is acute.The few approved drugs on the market today have only a limited symptomatic effect and can produce dose limiting side effects. A disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease is estimated to reach more than 10 billion USD in yearly sales. In Sweden, approximately100 000 persons suffer from Alzheimer's disease with a healthcare cost of about 63 billion SEK yearly, which is more than for cancer and cardiovascular diseases combined.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46-707-86-94-43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

