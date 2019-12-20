AlzeCure Initiates Clinical Trial With ACD856

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with a focus on Alzheimer's disease, announces that it has obtained the necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities and today initiates the first clinical trial with ACD856, the company's leading drug candidate within the NeuroRestore platform.

ACD856 is being developed as a new generation of symptom-relieving drugs for the treatment of disorders with cognitive dysfunction, such as Alzheimer's disease. The first clinical trial with ACD856 is planned to primarily evaluate the half-life in humans. This study is conducted in healthy volunteers and results are expected in H1, 2020.

"We are very pleased that we are now starting our first clinical trial with ACD856 as planned. In preclinical studies, ACD856 has shown to be even more potent than its predecessor ACD855, and has, through its unique mechanism of action, potential to improve cognitive ability in several different diseases, including Alzheimer's. Thus, ACD856 can be a very important treatment for improving patients' quality of life. It's with great excitement that we start the clinical development program with this drug candidate", said Johan Sandin, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below at 12.30 pm CET on December 20, 2019.

About AlzeCure Pharma

AlzeCure Pharma AB is a Swedish pharmaceutical company engaged in innovative drug research with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing five drug candidates within the two research platforms, NeuroRestore and Alzstatin. The NeuroRestore platform comprises symptom-relieving drug candidates while Alzstatin comprises disease modifying and preventive drug candidates. A diversified portfolio of drug candidates that act on central signaling pathways in the brain also opens up for other indications such as cognitive dysfunctions in traumatic brain injury (TBI), sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The company also has a project in the field of pain in early preclinical phase, TrkA-NAM. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser: contact +46(0)8-528-00-399, info@fnca.se . For further information, please visit our website at www.alzecurepharma.se

