ALVAREZ & MARSAL LAUNCHES IN JAPAN WITH HIRING OF SIX MANAGING DIRECTORS TO STEER SERVICE SUITE OFFERING

TOKYO and OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal ("A&M") announces its formal footprint in Japan with new offices in Tokyo and Osaka and the hiring of 14 professionals, including six Managing Directors and eight supporting staff, all hailing from the market's largest competitor firms. A&M's expansion into Japan ("A&M Japan") underpins the firm's continued build of service points in Asia's financial hubs and reflects the growing need and resulting opportunity for challenger consultancies to offer diversified services in the Japanese market.

Building on its over 40-year heritage of premier operational, restructuring and advisory services, A&M Japan opens with M&A transaction professionals who bring deep local and cross-border expertise in financial, accounting, tax and corporate finance in Japan. This team serves as the foundation of A&M Japan and will be expanded upon with additional professionals to address the needs of the restructuring and operational performance improvement markets.

Joining A&M Japan in its opening stage is Daisaku Nonaka, Managing Director and Japan Leader for A&M's Global Transaction Advisory Group ("Global TAG"), based in Tokyo. Most recently a Partner with Deloitte Japan and head of its private equity unit, Mr. Nonaka brings two decades of transaction-related experience advising private equity and strategic buyers in the Japanese market. Mr. Nonaka will spearhead Global TAG's service line expansion in the country and A&M Japan's collaboration in cross-border transactions across the firm's Asia-Pacific region and other primed markets. Serving alongside Mr. Nonaka in Tokyo is Managing Director Teppei Matsuda, also previously a Partner of Deloitte Japan, with additional support staff based in Tokyo and Osaka who join A&M from former roles with Deloitte Japan and PwC Japan, respectively.

As the Japanese business corridor evolves and expands for both locally based multinationals and global companies, the need for tax advisory continues to rise. To help meet this demand, joining to lead A&M's Tax practice in-country is Managing Director Ichiro Suto, formerly a Partner with EY Japan and recognized luminary in the field with 30+ years' experience in international tax advisory with specialty in financial services. Based in Tokyo, Mr. Suto will lead a team of local tax experts, joining a growing network of A&M tax professionals across the Asia-Pacific region. The in-country build will be further supported by fellow Managing Director Yoshiaki Uno, also formerly of EY Japan, and Managing Director Koichi Hattori, a former Partner with Deloitte Japan, who will also serve as Head of Transaction Tax Services for A&M Japan.

Finally, in unison, market leader Takeshi Kon joins A&M Japan as Managing Director of its Corporate Finance practice; previously of Deloitte Japan, Mr. Kon is a 25-year veteran of Nomura Securities, with additional prior roles held at EY Japan and IR Japan.

Collectively, this founding group will extend A&M's global business model and integrated platform to the Japanese market, with concentration on the firm's service priorities of providing leadership, action and results for clients.

Bryan Marsal, Co-founder and Co-CEO of A&M, remarked on the significance of the entry: "The business landscape in Japan is seeing increased activity in restructuring, divestitures and cross-border M&A transactions – which demands a different type of consultancy, one that bridges global reach with hyper-local expertise and offers nuanced, value-driven solutions. A&M embodies that difference. Our entry in Japan is not simply a milestone for our firm – it signifies a shift in the market that presents a clear opportunity for challenger consultancies to offer a differentiated service. Since the beginning of A&M, we've followed client demand into markets where our experience can make a difference. As one of the world's largest economies, Japan is the natural next hub within A&M's operational build in Asia, bridging our globally integrated platform with leading local market expertise and freedom from audit conflicts to bring a diversified, results-driven approach to clients in Japan."

Paul Aversano , Managing Director and Global Practice Leader of Global TAG, who provides oversight of A&M's operations in Japan, stated: "With the recalibration happening in the Japanese consulting industry – the shift has crystalized the opportunity for a challenger, differentiated model like A&M's to formalize a presence in this market and better meet client needs – both for Japanese multinationals seeking top local expertise with the backing of the A&M global network, as well as global enterprises that are active in the market. The founding team we've both sought-out and attracted to start A&M Japan is exemplary of our core talent investment strategy: selecting the top local market leaders with track-records of client-centric service of the highest quality, who share our entrepreneurial mindset and commitment to value creation. With this leading team – backed from day-one by our globally integrated network – we are positioned as the most formidable challenger consultancy in the Japanese market."

Daisaku Nonaka, added: "A&M's global network of experts fortifies our ambition to build a strong, sustainable business that reflects international best practices and Japanese market expertise. With extensive industry knowledge across multiple sectors, a legacy of operational excellence, and senior-led client engagement teams – we ensure the delivery of customized solutions that generate value. By embedding A&M's global culture while building local depth, we aim to become the trusted advisor of choice for Japanese corporates, private equity and multinationals."

Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal is a leading global professional services firm. Renowned for its leadership, action and results, Alvarez & Marsal provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services, delivering practical solutions to address clients' unique challenges. With a world-wide network of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities, Alvarez & Marsal helps corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies drive transformation, mitigate risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.

