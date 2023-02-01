Alumina Trihydrate Market to Garner USD 1.84 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Restraints, Drivers, Future Trends and Competitive Analysis: Exactitude Consultancy

Increasing growth of paper and paints & coatings industry is driving the Alumina Trihydrate Market.

Alumina Trihydrate Market Overview:



The global Alumina Trihydrate Market is currently valued at USD 1.16 billion and is expected to reach USD 1.84 billion by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the next decade.

Alumina trihydrate (CTH) is a by-product from the electrolytic refining of aluminum, and is an effective additive in many international food products. CTH acts as a promoter to enhance uptake of other substances like iron, zinc, or magnesium. Alumina trihydrate powder is a high purity, unleaded trihydrate used as fuel in many applications. Alumina has excellent burning characteristics, and its low moisture content allows it to be blended with other fuels without fouling sparkplugs or reducing power. Alumina Trihydrate is potassium alum, commonly used as an antacid. It also has calcium, copper and iron as essential trace elements. Alumina Tri-Hydrate is a highly effective remedy for upset stomachs and can be taken orally to reduce gas, bloating, heartburn and diarrhea. Tri-hydrate alumina is an inorganic compound with a formula of Al2O3. It is mainly used as an ingredient in paint and plastic, and as a catalyst in gasoline engines, but it has also found use as a blowing agent in glass production.

Growth Drivers:

Alumina Trihydrate is one of the most potent, metabolic stimulants available. The result of a successful collaboration between nature and man, it is a highly nutritious product that can be used to increase weight management and physical well-being. Alumina Trihydrate works with your body's natural processes to help accelerate your metabolism, balance hormones, support thyroid function and increase energy levels.

Alumina Trihydrate is an ointment to boost the growth in upcoming years. It boosts the human's life expectancy and helps in fighting pain and inflammation.

Instant Developments:

For instance, in 2020 Nabaltec AG announced the opening of their newest U.S. production facility Naprotec LLC located in Chattanooga, TN. Naprotec LLC is a state-of-art plant dedicated to the production of wide range of ground Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) particle distributions, surface modified ground, fine precipitated ATH grades and performance enhanced ATH products.

Similarly, in September 2020, The Fire-Retardant Additives division of Huber Engineered Materials (HEM) announced its plans for a major sustainability project and substantial investment in a new power plant at its Martinswerk facility in Bergheim, Germany.

Alumina Trihydrate Market Share Insights: Asia pacific (40%) accounts for the largest share of the global Alumina Trihydrate Market due to significant presence of key market players in the region.

Market Segmentation Summary:

Alumina Trihydrate is the most widely used form of Alumina. Alumina has many applications. Its high thermal and electrical conductivity, high strength and moderate density are important attributes for engineering thermoplastics with special characteristics such as flame retardancy, heat deflection, crystal growth inhibition, slow rupture and other similar applications.

Alumina Trihydrate Market Report Scope:

Featured points of the Report Details Alumina Trihydrate Market Size USD 1.16 billion Revenue Forecast in 2029 USD 1.84 billion CAGR Value 5.2% CAGR Forecast Period 2023-2029 Top Competitor Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation), Akrochem Corporation, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Almatis, MAL-Hungarian Aluminium Producer and Trading Co., Nabaltec AG and Albemarle Corporation Alumina – Chemicals & Castable Key Segments By Type, By Application, End-User, and Region Report Coverage Market growth drivers, constraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segment and region, market share analysis of companies, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Regional Scope North America, , Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Customization Scope 15% Free Customization



Alumina Trihydrate Market: Regional Landscape

Presence of well-developed primary, secondary, and tertiary care facilities in the North America region drives market growth.

Rising demand for plastics and expanding construction industries in nations like China, India, and Japan is booming the market in Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global alumina trihydrate market. The use of alumina trihydrate is increasing in the region owning to rising demand for plastics and expanding construction industries in nations like China, India, and Japan. During the projected period, demand in the area is expected to grow at the fastest rate. During the forecast period, these expanding industries are expected to boost demand for Alumina Trihydrate. Furthermore, the rising construction industry in countries such as India and China is increasing demand for Alumina Trihydrate, which is propelling the alumina trihydrate market forward. The building sector in industrialised countries is mature in comparison to the construction sector in emerging economies, which is rapidly growing due to increased population and urbanisation.

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

Alumina Trihydrate Market By Form

Powder

Liquid

Alumina Trihydrate Market By Application

Coatings

Inks And Pigments

Fertilizers

Adhesive And Sealants

Paper

Polymers

Glass And Glazes

Synthetic Rubber

Wires And Cables

Cleansing Agent

Alumina Trihydrate Market By End User

Automotive

Building And Construction

Electrical And Electronics

Paints And Coatings

Rubber Industry

Textile Industry

Industrial

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Alumina Trihydrate Market By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered.

Key Target Audience

Research and development

Manufacturing

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Paints and Coatings

Rubber Industry

Textile Industry

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Key impacts of this market:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in this market

This market offers the latest innovations and major events

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of these market-leading players

A definitive study on the growth plans of the market in the coming years

In-depth understanding of these market-specific factors, constraints and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking this market

Providing country-level market analysis on current market size and future prospects

