ALTILIUM AND JLR TO DEMONSTRATE UK'S FIRST EV BATTERY CELLS MADE FROM RECOVERED MATERIALS AT CENEX EXPO

PLYMOUTH, England, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altilium, a UK-based clean technology group focused on supporting the transition to net zero, is proud to announce the demonstration of the UK's first EV battery cells produced using recycled cathode active materials at today's Cenex Expo 2025, in partnership with global luxury car manufacturer JLR.

The collaborative project, supported by the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC) as part of its Advanced Route to Market Demonstrator (ARMD 3) initiative, marks a major milestone in the development of a circular economy for EV batteries in the UK and an important step towards validating the potential of recycled materials for high performance EV applications.

By demonstrating that battery cells can be manufactured at scale using recycled materials, the project aims to deliver a carbon reduction technology in BEVs, supporting OEMs in meeting their sustainability targets and building the foundations for a resilient battery supply chain for the UK.

During Cenex, Altilium and JLR will showcase the newly developed automotive grade NMC 811 multilayer pouch cells that were successfully manufactured using Cathode Active Material (CAM) recovered from end-of-life EV batteries using Altilium's EcoCathode™ process. The concentration of recovered CAM meets the 2036 target for minimum recycled content levels as set out in the EU's new Battery Regulations (26% cobalt, 12% lithium, 15% nickel).

Following initial electrochemical testing – which demonstrated comparable performance with conventional primary materials – the cells are now undergoing comprehensive validation studies at JLR's cutting-edge battery testing facilities.

An independent Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) carried out by UK sustainability consulting and advisory group Minviro confirms significant reductions in climate change impact compared to primary mined materials. For NMC 811 pouch cells produced in the UK, the use of 100% recycled CAM could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 32% compared to cells using virgin materials mined and refined in Asia.

Significant reductions were also observed for the other three impact categories identified within the Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules (PEFCR) for High Specific Energy Rechargeable Batteries for Mobile Applications:

Particulate matter formation (30% reduction)

Freshwater ecotoxicity (58% reduction)

Metal/mineral resources (38% reduction)

In addition to the multilayer pouch cells producing with recycled CAM, the demonstration will also include single layer pouch cells produced containing 100% recycled cathode and graphite anode materials, showing full anode and cathode circularity.

Dr Christian Marston, COO and Co-founder of Altilium, commented:

"This is a major technical breakthrough and a vote of confidence in the UK's ability to lead in battery recycling. We're taking the first steps to prove that recycled materials can meet performance standards required by the automotive sector, while dramatically reducing emissions and reliance on imported raw materials."

Altilium's EcoCathode™ process can recover over 95% of the cathode metals from battery waste and over 99% of the graphite. The cathode metals are then upcycled to produce high-nickel CAM, ready for direct reuse in new batteries, while the graphite undergoes further purification for use in anode production.

This project supports compliance with upcoming EU Battery Regulations, reducing risk for UK vehicle exports to Europe and strengthening domestic supply chain resilience.

Dr David Sellick, Product Sustainability Propulsion SME and JLR project lead, said:

"This project reinforces JLR's leadership in sustainable innovation, marking a significant step forward in reducing the environmental impact of the largest contributor to an EV's carbon footprint – the battery cell. Our clients expect uncompromising performance, and this collaborative initiative demonstrates that sustainable practices and innovation can go hand in hand."

The demonstration at Cenex also includes a virtual reality model of the Jaguar I-PACE battery pack, demonstrating how the cells on display integrate into the vehicle. JLR routinely uses this equipment in its product design activities.

About Altilium

Altilium is a UK-based clean tech group that will reshape the UK and European automotive supply chain by offering high volume, low carbon domestic sources of cathode and anode materials from recycling waste streams already in circulation, such as end-of-life batteries.

The company's proprietary EcoCathode™ process converts end-of-life EV batteries and manufacturing scrap into domestic, sustainable, battery precursors, cathode active materials (CAM) and cathode precursor (pCAM) for direct reuse in new batteries.

Altilium's first pilot plant commenced operations in Plymouth earlier this year while its planned Teesside plant will be one of the largest EV battery recycling facilities in Europe. The plant will have the capacity to process scrap from over 150,000 EVs per year, producing 30,000 MT of CAM, enough to meet around 20% of the UK's expected needs by 2030.

The company is backed by SQM Lithium Ventures, the corporate venture arm of the lithium business of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM), Japanese trading and investment group Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Bank.

For more information go to www.altilium.tech

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343299/5488349/Altilium_logo.jpg