Alternative Proteins Market to Reach USD 109.5 Billion by 2032 as Food Systems Shift Toward Sustainable, Scalable, and Nutrition-Focused Protein Sources

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global Alternative Proteins Market was valued at USD 34.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand to USD 109.5 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period 2025–2032.

This accelerated growth reflects a structural transformation underway in global food, feed, and nutrition systems. Rising concerns around environmental sustainability, food security, animal welfare, and long-term protein availability are pushing governments, food manufacturers, and consumers to actively diversify protein sources beyond conventional animal agriculture.

By 2030, alternative proteins will no longer represent a niche or "plant-based" category alone. Instead, they will form a core pillar of global protein supply, spanning food & beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and next-generation functional ingredients.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Organic alternative proteins accounted for approximately 61% of total market value in 2024, equivalent to around USD 20.9 billion. Demand for organic variants is driven by clean-label preferences, health-conscious consumers, and premium food applications. Organic certification is particularly influential in plant-based food products and nutritional ingredients.

Inorganic alternative proteins represent the remaining 39%, or about USD 13.4 billion. This segment is primarily driven by industrial applications, animal feed, and cost-optimized formulations, where scalability and performance outweigh organic labeling requirements.

According to DataM Intelligence Analysis, 'Organic alternative proteins will retain leadership in food & beverage applications, while inorganic variants will expand faster in feed and industrial uses.'

By Source

Plant protein remains the dominant source, accounting for approximately 45% of global market revenue, or USD 15.4 billion in 2024. Soy, pea, wheat, and other plant proteins benefit from established supply chains, cost efficiency, and high consumer acceptance. Continuous innovation in texture and taste is sustaining plant protein leadership across food and beverage formulations.

Mycoprotein represents around 14% of the market, equivalent to USD 4.8 billion. Its strong nutritional profile, fiber content, and meat-like texture are driving adoption in meat alternatives and functional foods.

Insect protein accounts for approximately 11%, or USD 3.8 billion. This segment is gaining traction in animal feed, pet food, and specialty nutrition due to its high protein density and low environmental footprint.

Algal protein contributes about 9%, or USD 3.1 billion, supported by its rich amino acid profile and growing use in nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Cultured meat represents roughly 7%, or USD 2.4 billion, reflecting early commercialization and pilot-scale production. While currently smaller in value, this segment is strategically important and expected to accelerate beyond 2028 as regulatory approvals expand.

According to DataM Intelligence Analysis, 'Plant protein will remain the revenue anchor through 2032, while mycoprotein, insect protein, and cultured meat will drive long-term diversification and innovation.'

By Form

Dry alternative proteins dominate the market with approximately 63% share, equivalent to USD 21.6 billion in 2024. Dry formats offer longer shelf life, ease of transportation, and versatility across food processing, feed manufacturing, and ingredient blending.

Liquid alternative proteins represent 37%, or around USD 12.7 billion. This segment is gaining importance in beverages, dairy alternatives, and ready-to-consume nutrition products.

By Application

Food and beverages constitute the largest application segment, accounting for approximately 54% of total market value, or USD 18.5 billion in 2024. This includes meat alternatives, dairy substitutes, protein-enriched foods, and functional beverages.

Animal feed and pet food represent around 23%, or USD 7.9 billion. Alternative proteins are increasingly used to reduce dependence on fishmeal and soymeal while improving sustainability.

Pharmaceuticals account for approximately 9%, or USD 3.1 billion, driven by demand for bio-based protein ingredients and fermentation-derived compounds.

Personal care and cosmetics contribute roughly 7%, or USD 2.4 billion, leveraging plant and algal proteins for functional and clean-label formulations.

According to DataM Intelligence Analysis, 'Food & beverage applications will remain the primary revenue driver, while animal feed and pharmaceutical uses will deliver strong incremental growth.'

Regional Analysis

United States

The United States represents the largest alternative proteins market globally, accounting for approximately 36% of global revenue, or around USD 12.3 billion in 2024.

Key Drivers:

Strong consumer demand for plant-based and functional foods

Advanced food innovation ecosystems

High investment in alternative protein startups

Expanding retail and foodservice adoption

By 2032, the U.S. market is expected to exceed USD 38 billion, maintaining leadership in both consumption and innovation.

Europe

Europe accounts for approximately 30% of global market value, supported by sustainability-focused policies, high consumer awareness, and strong regulatory backing for alternative protein development.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing regional market, driven by population growth, protein demand, and expanding alternative protein manufacturing in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Competitive Landscape:

The major global players include Koninklijke DSM N.V, Kerry Group, DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, Ÿnsect, Ingredion Incorporated, Emsland Group, Cosucra Group, Batory Foods Chapul, and others.

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (now part of DSM-Firmenich)

Alternative Protein Focus: Plant-based proteins, fermentation-derived proteins, specialty ingredients for meat alternatives and dairy alternatives

Core Strengths: DSM is strong in precision fermentation, texturants, flavor modulation, and nutritional fortification, helping plant-based products match animal protein taste and mouthfeel. Its positioning is more ingredient-led rather than branded consumer proteins.

Major Markets Served: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific

Kerry Group

Alternative Protein Focus: Plant proteins, taste & texture systems, functional blends for meat and dairy alternatives

Core Strengths: Kerry's differentiation lies in taste masking, flavor systems, and clean-label solutions, enabling plant-based proteins to achieve consumer-acceptable sensory profiles. Strong formulation and co-development capabilities with food brands.

Major Markets Served: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific

Cargill, Incorporated

Alternative Protein Focus: Plant-based proteins (soy, pea), cultured protein inputs, fats & oils for alternative meats

Core Strengths: Cargill benefits from vertical integration, global sourcing, and scale, supplying both raw materials and functional ingredients. Active in supporting alternative protein startups through partnerships and investments.

Major Markets Served: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific

Ÿnsect

Alternative Protein Focus: Insect protein (mealworm-based) for food, feed, and nutrition applications

Core Strengths: Ÿnsect is a pioneer in industrial-scale insect farming, emphasizing sustainability, circular economy models, and low environmental footprint protein production.

Major Markets Served: Europe (France-led), expanding into global export markets

Ingredion Incorporated

Alternative Protein Focus: Pea protein, lentil protein, fava bean protein, texturized plant proteins

Core Strengths: Ingredion specializes in plant-based protein isolates and concentrates, with strong capabilities in texture, mouthfeel, and clean-label positioning for food manufacturers.

Major Markets Served: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific

What will define the Market By 2031–2032

By 2031, the alternative proteins market is expected to surpass USD 100 billion, driven by:

Mainstream adoption across foodservice and retail

Expansion into animal nutrition and pharmaceuticals

Improved cost competitiveness versus animal protein

Regulatory progress in cultured meat and novel proteins

According to DataM Intelligence Analysis:

Plant protein will remain the dominant source

Food & beverages will continue as the largest application

The U.S. will retain the largest regional share

Asia-Pacific will deliver the fastest growth

By 2032, alternative proteins will be embedded into global food and nutrition systems, shaping sustainability, resilience, and long-term protein security.

Executive Takeaway

For food, ingredient, and sustainability leaders, alternative proteins represent a strategic growth engine aligned with global environmental, health, and economic priorities.

Organizations that succeed will be those that:

Invest in scalable protein technologies

Balance cost, taste, and nutrition

Navigate regulatory pathways effectively

Integrate alternative proteins across multiple end-use industries

As global protein demand continues to evolve, alternative proteins will play a defining role in reshaping how the world produces, consumes, and values protein over the next decade.

