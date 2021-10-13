Alternative Protein Market for Animal Feed worth $4.5 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Protein Industry for Animal Feed is anticipated to register around 7.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 supported by increasing consumption of meat & meat products.

The alternative protein market for animal feed application is expected to surpass USD 4.5 billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing demand for protein and nutritional animal feed coupled with increasing consumer consciousness toward nutritional products will stimulate the overall market statistics.

Alternative protein market for animal feed application from hamlet protein exceeded USD 200 million by 2020. Hamlet protein is gaining much traction in the animal feed industry owing to growing innovation in product offering by feed ingredient manufacturers. It helps to develop palatability in feed, easy to digest, making them high-performing alternatives to fishmeal, blood plasma and other high-quality protein products. Hence, this factor accelerates its growth over the forecast time frame.

HAMLET is a rich source of Alpha-lactalbumin which is the primary protein component of human milk. It is a special ingredient widely used in animal feed application. Hamlet proteins consist numerous benefits as animals feed, includes superior product functionality with low risk of sedimentation, high protein and amino acid digestibility as whey protein, low content of anti-nutritional factors also increases the palatability of animal feed. Therefore, this various beneficial characteristic of hamlet protein led to accelerate the overall market share in the forthcoming years.

Some major findings of the alternative protein market for animal feed application report include:

Growing horse ownership and increasing individual interest in horses are significant reasons fuelling the market growth of equine feed with the CAGR of 6% through 2027.

Alternative protein industry for animal feed application from aquaculture is projected to register around 7.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

Global market from cattle segment is set to surpass $1.05 billion by 2027 owing to shift in the livestock sector from unorganized farming to organized sector in addition to rising focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks.

by 2027 owing to shift in the livestock sector from unorganized farming to organized sector in addition to rising focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks. The duckweed protein market for animal feed is set to surpass $30 million by 2027 as it has proven to be an ideal feed for tilapia when raising fish.

by 2027 as it has proven to be an ideal feed for tilapia when raising fish. Some of the key players operating in the alternative protein market for animal feed application are Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, CHS Inc., Darlington ingredients and Angel Yeast .

ingredients and . Asia pacific market is set to register around 8.5% CAGR through 2027 driven by increasing protein rich diets for poultry and poultry-based products such as meat and eggs.

Europe alternative protein market for animal feed application is expected to exceed USD 1 billion by 2027. Growing concern over nutrition security, which provides enough protein and calorie supply, has resulted in the establishment of sustainable policies, such as the EU policy document to improve livestock output, which may encourage alternative protein demand for animal feed. Product demand should be boosted by the EU's recent authorization of insect-based protein for aquaculture for firms who meet hygiene and safety regulations.

Atlantic salmon, rainbow trout, sea breams and seabass are mots farmed species in European market. Countries such as Norway, Greece, Scotland, and Spain are major producers of these species and drives the regional aquafeed demand. Aquafeed production resources like as fish meal, fish oil, plant-based proteins, and water bodies are abundant throughout Europe. Substantially rising processed food and fast-food industry, high consumption of seafood and adaptation of supplements made from aqua animals propel regional alternative protein demand in the aquaculture industry.

