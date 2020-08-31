ALTEN Calsoft Labs rebrands its business name as ACL Digital to represent and reemphasize its capabilities in the digital ecosystem

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a re-branding initiative, ALTEN Calsoft Labs has unveiled "ACL Digital" as its new brand name and logo to reflect its alignment to take the lead in today's digital driven and rapidly transforming business landscape.

ALTEN Calsoft Labs, announced the launch of its new brand identity as: "ACL Digital" along with a new logo today. Keeping in line with the company's unique roadmap, expertise and experience in digital capabilities, the company considers rebranding as a significant step in becoming synonymous with the best-in-class digital transformation service provider.

"From the start of our journey in 1992, we have continued to evolve and lead into the digital-first era. The global COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the world's embrace of digital in all spheres of life while helping us all counter and overcome the pandemic created challenges. ACL Digital today prides itself in providing the full spectrum of Digital across Products, Innovation & Services with Design, Technology, Infrastructure, and Industry specific expertise. With our rebranding, we underline our leadership and expertise as a Digital Transformation company that is relevant and up to date with the present realities and future aspirations," said Gerald Attia, Dy. CEO, ALTEN Group.

The rebranding reflects the approach of the company to adapt to the contemporary market intricacies and the ability to cater to ever evolving technological leaps in the digital transformation process.

"The past few months in the COVID-19 pandemic, have been an eye opener for businesses across the world. In this crisis, Digital is at the forefront of enabling the world to grow and tide over challenges across industries such as Healthcare, Lifesciences Education, eCommerce & Retail. Right from monitoring and controlling the spread of the disease to enabling people to access online education as well as products for their daily needs, Digital has made it all possible. Our new brand name: ACL Digital brings forth our DNA as an established Digital Transformation company. We will continue to partner with our customers helping them embrace innovative digital business processes and designs," explains Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital.

In addition to its new name and logo, the company has also introduced a new website and domain. ALTEN Calsoft Labs can now be found at www.acldigital.com.

About ACL Digital:

ACL Digital is a design-led Digital Experience, Product Innovation, Solutions, and Consulting offerings leader. From strategy, to design, implementation, and management, we help accelerate innovation and transform businesses. Keeping customer journeys and design at the core, it is committed to enable large Enterprises, SMBs and start-ups to transform. A pioneer in delivering Business Innovation, Integration and Transformation through disruptive technologies, ACL Digital brings in competitive advantage, innovation, and fresh perspectives to business challenges. With a multi-cultural and transnational talent and as part of the ALTEN Group comprising over 37,000 employees spread across more than 25 countries, it promotes a collaborative knowledge-building environment.

