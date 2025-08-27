Altea Partners Appoints Ambassador Jörg Ranau as Senior Advisor

LONDON and BERLIN, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altea Partners, a privately-owned merchant banking firm, announces the appointment of Ambassador (ret.) Jörg Ranau as Senior Advisor. With nearly four decades of diplomatic experience, Ambassador Ranau will provide strategic counsel to Altea Partners and its clients, particularly in relation to Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC.

His appointment reflects Altea Partners' commitment to delivering advisory and investment services across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Founded in 2024, the firm has established itself as a trusted advisor to clients in these regions.

Ambassador Ranau has served as German Ambassador to Saudi Arabia (2018–2021), Peru (2014–2018), and Singapore (2008–2011). In Riyadh, he advanced German-Saudi economic ties, promoted partnerships in renewable energy, infrastructure, and healthcare, and supported Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 transformation agenda.

He played a central role in negotiating the 2021 Memorandum of Understanding on green hydrogen cooperation between Germany and Saudi Arabia, paving the way for collaboration in sustainable energy and industrial modernization. He also expanded German participation in Saudi megaprojects and fostered bilateral trade and investment.

As Senior Advisor, Ambassador Ranau will provide counsel on political, economic, and regulatory developments in Saudi Arabia and the GCC. Drawing on his diplomatic expertise and regional network, he will support business development and cross-border projects and initiatives. He will also join the Advisory Board of Altea Partners' planned closed-end investment fund, investing in opportunities aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

"We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Ranau to Altea Partners. His diplomatic acumen, understanding of the region, and ability to build bridges across cultures will be invaluable as we grow our firm and deliver impact for clients," said Henning Behre and Kabir Chhatwani, Co-Founders of Altea Partners.

Ambassador Ranau added: "I look forward to supporting Altea Partners in deepening relationships between Europe and the Middle East. The firm's entrepreneurial spirit and focus on sustainable value creation resonate with my approach to international cooperation."

Founded in 2024, Altea Partners is a merchant banking firm headquartered in Luxembourg, with offices in London and Berlin. The firm operates two business lines: Investment Advisory, serving long-term investors in private and public markets, and Investment Banking, providing M&A, corporate finance, and capital markets advisory.

