Altair Unlocks Next-Level HPC, AI, and Quantum Performance with Altair® HPCWorks® 2026

Enhancements to the industry-leading high-performance computing and cloud platform elevate next-generation computing

TROY, Mich., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence, today announced significant upgrades to the Altair® HPCWorks® high-performance computing (HPC) and cloud platform. The release of Altair HPCWorks 2026 enables faster discovery with new features and improvements including enhanced GPU integration and utilization, expanded AI and machine learning tools and support, and extended reporting so users can understand, tune, and optimize their HPC environments.

"The technology landscape is rapidly evolving, and we're tailoring Altair solutions to support the latest AI, machine learning, data analytics, EDA, and even quantum workloads," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "Now as part of Siemens, we can push the technology even further, with the industry-leading Altair HPCWorks platform as the foundation of intelligent, data-driven computing."

Powerful AI and GPU Integration

Altair HPCWorks solutions are designed with AI workloads in mind, with broad support for GPUs and an updated Kubernetes connector. Altair HPCWorks 2026 includes new features such as Jupyter Notebook integration for AI and machine learning model training. Because GPU-accelerated computing is essential for data-intensive activities, Altair tools are tailored to efficiently support GPU discovery and optimization. Altair HPCWorks supports NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel accelerators and gives IT administrators fast GPU integration and extended reporting.

Paving the Road to Agentic HPC

The advent of smart AI tools makes it easier for users to get fast results without needing deep IT or scheduling expertise. Agentic HPC uses AI to automate tasks and get answers faster, using intelligent scheduling and memory selection to optimize workloads. Altair HPCWorks takes advantage of AI-assisted functionality, including new AI-powered memory resource prediction to streamline job submission and optimize resource utilization. Integration with platforms like Altair® RapidMiner® allows users to create custom AI models trained for individual workloads.

Hybrid Classical and Quantum Computing

The quantum frontier promises to dramatically speed up processing and bring technological development to a new level. While quantum computing still faces significant hurdles, it's already being used alongside classical HPC; both technologies excel at different types of challenges, and hybrid classical-quantum workflows show promise for science, engineering, and financial applications. The 2026 Altair HPCWorks release makes it possible to efficiently run novel hybrid quantum-classical workflows that can detect complex, changing patterns such as fraudulent credit card transactions.

Additional Highlights

New features and upgrades to the Altair HPCWorks product suite include expanded reports, cluster dashboard enhancements, and tighter integration within Altair HPCWorks and with additional Altair solver and data analytics solutions. Windows users get a new desktop client for easy access to HPC tools, and IT administrators can use a streaming API to compose automations that respond to cloud changes in real time, among other capabilities. Altair HPCWorks 2026 also includes security, performance, and functionality improvements.

To learn more about Altair HPCWorks 2026 and see the full list of enhancements, visit https://altair.com/hpcworks-2026.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair is part of Siemens Digital Industries Software. To learn more, please visit altair.com or sw.siemens.com.

