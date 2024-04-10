Altair to Showcase AI-Powered Engineering Capabilities at Hannover Messe 2024

Key topics will include democratizing AI, supercharging data-driven manufacturing, and more

TROY, Mich., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, will demonstrate the power of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered engineering at Hannover Messe 2024, taking place April 22-26 in Hanover, Germany. In a market saturated with traditional simulation offerings, Altair's AI-powered engineering stands above the rest thanks to unparalleled technology that democratizes AI across the product life cycle, empowering users and organizations of all specialties and sizes to revolutionize simulation-driven innovation.

At the event, Altair will show how companies can succeed in their quest for digital transformation by applying simulation, data analytics, AI, and high-performance computing (HPC). Specifically, Altair will be focused on four key areas: AI-powered engineering, simulation-driven design, AI on the factory floor, and digital twin.

AI-Powered Engineering

Attendees will learn how Altair's AI-powered engineering technology – including generative design – can harmonize lightweight design, functional requirements, and manufacturability. Visitors will also discover how AI-powered engineering accelerates computer-aided engineering (CAE) processes and outcomes; delivers rapid physics predictions; enhances shape recognition, design generation, and design optimization, and more.

On the show floor, Altair will walk through how AI-powered engineering can harmonize lightweight design, functional requirements, and manufacturability, as seen in a megacast vehicle rear structure.

Simulation-Driven Design

Despite finite element method (FEM) software being commercially available for half a century, the key bottleneck in development is still the transformation of a CAD design into a simulation model. Altair's unique solution enables designers and engineers to integrate simulation into the design process, informing the direction from the beginning and achieving performance targets quickly. Altair's simulation-driven design offers a smarter approach to product development, delivering innovation at lower cost.

Altair will demonstrate how simulation-driven design can save lives by showcasing examples like DRILL-X – the world's first fire extinguishing device that combines drilling and extinguishing – made possible by Altair tools and additive manufacturing.

AI on the Factory Floor

While most companies are investing or planning to invest in data analytics and AI, recent data shows that only 13% of companies excel at delivering on their data strategy. At the event, Altair will feature data solutions that scale AI initiatives without requiring a big team of data scientists or expensive service engagements. Attendees will learn how Altair's data analytics platform optimizes supply chains, helps plan maintenance, optimizes warranty processes, and more.

Digital Twin

Altair will also showcase its best-in-class digital twin capabilities and will welcome L&T Technology Services to its booth for two hours per day for an on-demand digital twin demonstration displaying Altair's solutions in action. Additionally, attendees are invited to taste the most sustainable coffee at Hannover Messe, brought to you by Altair and Gruppo Cimbali's innovative, digital twin-powered coffee machine.

