Altair Signs Collaboration Agreement with the Faculty of Data and Decisions Science at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

Faculty, researchers, and students gain unlimited access to the Altair® RapidMiner® data analytics and AI platform

TROY, Mich., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, announced a collaboration with the Faculty of Data and Decisions Science at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. The agreement will grant the university's faculty, researchers, and students training and unlimited access to the Altair® RapidMiner® data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

"Altair enables students to expand their skills and be real-world-ready with our best-in-class technologies and support," said Ariel Hadar, managing director, Altair Israel. "Collaborating with Technion's faculty will foster greater synergies between academia and industry in Israel, combining the best skill sets from each respective domain to expand global AI knowledge."

"The Faculty of Data and Decision Science looks forward to advancing the joint academic-industrial collaboration with Altair, a global leader in data analytics and AI," said Gila Molcho, vice dean of strategic projects, Faculty of Data and Decisions Science. "Such collaborations advance innovation and ensure industrial relevance in academic research and study programs."

The Technion – Israel Institute of Technology is a public research university based in Haifa, Israel. Founded in 1912, it's the oldest university in Israel.

To learn more about Altair's global academic initiatives, visit https://altair.com/academic-program.

