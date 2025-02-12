Altair Names Adastra GmbH as Channel Partner for EMEA Region

Altair knowledge graph solutions to help Adastra clients streamline decision-making and maximize the value of their data

TROY, Mich., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has named Adastra GmbH, a leading global consultancy specializing in data-driven transformation, as a new channel partner for the EMEA region. Adastra will leverage its AI and integration expertise to help clients throughout the region implement Altair's knowledge graph solutions within the Altair® RapidMiner® platform to uncover hidden data relationships, enhance decision-making, and enable smarter, more connected systems.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adastra as a channel partner. They are well-known for delivering high-quality products and their expertise within the automotive industry in particular will help us deliver compelling solutions throughout the region," said Kimon Afsaridis, managing director of Eastern Europe and vice president of indirect EMEA sales, Altair. "We look forward to collaborating with a channel partner who shares our vision of data accessibility, democratization, and innovation."

By combining Altair's advanced data analytics and AI technologies with Adastra's expertise in integration and delivery, the partnership will empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data, drive innovation, and improve decision-making.

"Given the data challenges in LLM-based solutions for automotive, Altair's knowledge graph solutions will enhance retrieval and reasoning, enabling smarter and more reliable implementations. We look forward to integrating this capability into our solutions," said Cem Bilir, head of automotive and manufacturing, Adastra Germany.

This partnership reflects Altair's ongoing commitment to working with leading partners to drive innovation and deliver transformative solutions to organizations worldwide. By joining forces, Altair and Adastra aim to provide businesses with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in an increasingly data-driven world.

