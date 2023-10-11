Altair Named to Newsweek's List of the Most Loved Workplaces in the United Kingdom for 2023

Altair included among the top 100 companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction in the U.K

TROY, Mich., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), is featured on Newsweek's U.K.'s 100 Most Loved Workplaces 2023 list, and ranked 54th among the top 100 companies as measured by employee happiness and satisfaction at work. The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

"We're honored to be featured on yet another 'Most Loved Workplaces' list, an enduring testament to our one-of-a-kind culture," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "Our people are our greatest asset and are the north star around which all our operations revolve. I look forward to continuing to build a global organization that's consistently recognized as one of the best for employees not just in the U.K., but in the world."

The results were determined after surveying more than 600,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 10 to more than 5,000. The list recognizes companies that place employees at the center of the business model and have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated.

"With the dynamic workforce and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment," said Nancy Cooper, global editor-in-chief, Newsweek. "The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract top talent and deliver strong business outcomes."

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/

