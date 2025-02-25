Altair Joins the Piedmont Aerospace Cluster

Altair technology to fuel innovation and the future of aerospace

TROY, Mich., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has been selected to join the Piedmont Aerospace Cluster. As a member, Altair will contribute to several of the Cluster's innovative projects and strategic initiatives.

Altair has been selected to join the Piedmont Aerospace Cluster, fueling innovation and the future of aerospace.

In aerospace, supply chains play a crucial role, as optimizing them requires companies with deep knowledge of the processes and methods of a highly regulated, quality-driven industry. As one of the world's leading providers of technologies for the digitalization of engineering, testing, manufacturing, and maintenance, Altair will benefit the Cluster by providing indispensable tools and expertise for digital engineering and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) for the development, production, and maintenance of aircraft and subsystems.

"Altair has deep roots within Piedmont and Turin, where we have had our Italian headquarters for more than 20 years. Throughout that time, we have established close relationships with the world's leading aerospace companies," said Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. "Joining the Cluster is our way of strengthening our bond with the region, its universities, and its businesses within the aerospace ecosystem."

"We are pleased to welcome Altair to the Cluster, which already includes among its members some of the most innovative aerospace companies in our country," said Fulvia Quagliotti, president, Piedmont Aerospace Cluster. "Simulation, data analytics, and AI are essential elements for aerospace organizations of all types."

The Cluster is a nonprofit organization established in 2005 to enhance the competitiveness of Piedmont's aerospace industry, guaranteeing coordination and long-term vision for public and private investment in technological innovation. The Cluster is one of the founders of the National Aerospace Technology Cluster (CTNA), which federates Italy's leading aerospace hubs and brings together all the key players in the national aerospace system, including public authorities, universities and research centers, companies, and more. Its mission is to promote innovation, training, and encourage the development and growth of the region's excellence.

To learn more about Altair's aerospace solutions, visit https://altair.com/aerospace. To learn more about the Cluster, visit https://www.distrettoaerospazialepiemonte.com/en/about-us/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate Altair Investor Relations Bridget Hagan Stephen Palmtag +1.216.769.2658 +1.669.328.9111 corp-newsroom@altair.com ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa Altair Asia-Pacific Louise Wilce Man Wang +44 (0)7392 437 635 86-21-5016635,,825 emea-newsroom@altair.com apac-newsroom@altair.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626230/Altair_Piedmont_Aerospace_Cluster.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg