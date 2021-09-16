Altair Future.Industry Experience Explores What's Next in Advanced Manufacturing

Ford, Samsung Mobile, BMW, and Altium among featured keynotes

TROY, Mich., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, will host a global digital experience, Future.Industry, October 19-21, with a focus on advances in manufacturing.

From big-brand thought leaders to early-stage, start-up entrepreneurs, Altair will showcase innovative companies leveraging the power of convergence; simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), transforming the way they design, operate, and compete – now and in the future.

"Future.Industry is designed to serve as a venue to discuss how we can – together – create a smarter, more connected, and sustainable world," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "We look forward to hosting the world's brightest minds from all industries as we share, challenge, and explore the best practices that will inspire our future."

The featured keynote on day one will be Sheryl Connelly, chief futurist at Ford, who will explore how consumer and lifestyle trends will affect organizations in the future. Skilled at identifying and analyzing global consumer trends, Connelly was included on Fast Company's "100 Most Creative People in Business" list, has been a speaker at TED and TED Global, and has been published in The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Financial Times, and more.

The complimentary, three-day virtual experience will feature insightful and compelling presentations from companies including:

Altium – enabling board-level simulation

BMW – designing for sustainability with engineering automation

Alstom Transportation – the future of train transportation

Leonardo SpA – connecting physics-based simulation and real-world data to meaningful digital twins

Samsung Mobile – enabling design for manufacturing characteristic verification

Day two will feature interactive tracks with dedicated customer presentations focused on smart, connected products, sustainability, tomorrow's engineer, and manufacturability. Day three will showcase practical applications of Altair technology and how to deploy it throughout the product development cycle.

Sessions will include live interaction with Altair and industry experts. All sessions will be presented in English with live audio translation available in French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish to support our global audience.

Sponsors include Intel, SAE, Tech Briefs, Automotive Engineering, Develop3D, Scientific Computing World, Engineering Update, NAFEMS, CIMdata, Engineering.com, and Center for Automotive Research. For more information and to register for Future.Industry, visit https://events.altair.com/future-industry-2021/.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

