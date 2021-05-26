Altair Announces Latest Release of Simulation Solutions

"Throughout our 35-year history, Altair has developed and acquired countless specialized technologies to solve even the most challenging CFD problems," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "We are proud to have the industry's most robust CFD offering whose breadth and depth is unparalleled and can efficiently and effectively address a broad range of multidisciplinary challenges."

Unparalleled breadth of CFD solutions under a single license

Altair CFD™ is a cost-effective alternative to purchasing individual tools from multiple software vendors by delivering all major CFD solutions under a single license including:

General purpose fluid dynamics and thermal simulation leveraging the Navier-Stokes (NS) method

Simulation of oiling, sloshing and mixing with smoothed-particle hydrodynamics (SPH)

External aerodynamics simulation using the Lattice Boltzmann method (LBM)

Simulation of particle fluid systems with the discrete element modeling (DEM) method

Modeling of complex, integrated thermo-fluid systems leveraging Altair's unique system modeling technology

This ensures engineering teams always have the most appropriate technology available for each application, reducing modeling and product development times. Altair CFD provides advanced capabilities including coupling between several different CFD applications as well as with other applications such as structural analysis, etc.

Additionally, the LBM and SPH codes in Altair CFD were written from the ground up using native graphics processing unit (GPU) codes, enabling faster simulations, more design exploration, and improved product performance.

Expanded end-to-end electronic system design capabilities

Altair's electronic system design toolset has a new thermal management workflow to enhance the design of electronic devices. In addition to the existing Altair SimLab™ workflows for structural stress, vibration, and drop-test performance, product engineers can now ensure the cooling of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and complete systems to prevent overheating, product reliability issues, or expensive late-stage redesigns.

Smart connected devices increasingly need high-speed memory. Altair PollEx™ has added signal integrity automation for double-data rate (DDR) memory interfaces, enhancing optimization of DDRx timing, transmission lines, topology, and terminations. Other improvements include additional power integrity simulation and the capability to export PCB layers for thermal management analysis. For more information about the latest enhancements to Altair's ESD solutions, register for the upcoming "Modern Electronic System Design Webinar Series."

Zero-download simulation in the cloud with Altair One

Altair One is a single portal for Altair's products, accessible anywhere via standard workstations, PCs, laptops, and mobile devices. Users can launch simulation applications in the cloud from a single interface with easy access to resources that are on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Product teams can increase simulation-driven design collaboration by securely uploading, accessing, storing, and managing data using the Altair One drive.

Altair One does not require additional capital expenditures on complex IT and can scale immediately in response to peaks in workload. It also empowers users to provision turnkey, scalable appliance clusters across all major cloud providers including Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Flexibility is further enhanced by Altair Units, Altair's patented, subscription-based licensing model, which allows organizations to pay only for what their employees need, when they need it. This includes the new Product Engineer bundle that automates and simplifies complex analysis tasks for multiple physics.

For more information about the latest updates to the Altair simulation suite, visit http://www.altair.com/simulation-2021-1 or register to attend the "Discover Altair CFD" webinar https://web.altair.com/webinar-discover-altair-cfd.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

