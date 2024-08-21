Altair and Oasys, the Software House of Arup, Establish Joint Development Agreement to Redefine Pre-Processing for Crash and Safety Simulation

Altair® HyperWorks® with Oasys PRIMER Redefine Safety Simulation Modeling

TROY, Mich., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) a global leader in computational intelligence, and Oasys, the software house of Arup, a global collective of designers, consultants and experts dedicated to sustainable development, announced a joint development agreement to deliver an integrated solution for safety simulation modeling in the automotive market.

This solution will provide customers with a seamless workflow between Altair® HyperWorks®, a world-class design and simulation platform, and Oasys PRIMER, a market leading product for the preparation and modification of crash safety analysis models.

Accessible through the Altair HyperWorks environment, engineers will be able to seamlessly utilize the power of the combined platforms to prepare data for simulations.

"We are delighted to team up with Oasys, whose pedigree and strong market presence in crash simulation has long been admired," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "The combination of the power of Altair HyperWorks and Oasys PRIMER will provide customers with an advanced solution for safety modeling."

"Altair is a leader in the automotive simulation sector, and we look forward to seeing what our customers will achieve with this new solution," said Peter Young, director, Oasys. "The Oasys Suite provides best-in-class solutions to accelerate and advance crash simulations, and this collaboration with Altair will catapult our joint offer."

Powered by AI-augmented 3D modeling and visualization tools, and next-gen design and optimization workflows, Altair HyperWorks empowers users to effortlessly manage large and complex models, unveil critical insights, optimize designs, and foster innovation.

The Oasys Suite is a tailored set of tools which support users to analyze, build and share quality models and results with confidence. They are at the cutting edge of pre- and post-processing software and are used by customers worldwide.

For more information about the Altair HyperWorks design and simulation platform, visit https://altair.com/altair-hyperworks. For more information about Oasys PRIMER, visit https://www.oasys-software.com/dyna/software/primer/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

About Oasys

Established in 1976 as the software house of Arup, Oasys is a leading commercial developer of CAE solutions. The Oasys Suite plays a pivotal role in enabling users to deliver projects that might not otherwise be achievable without complex analysis. To learn more, please visit: https://www.oasys-software.com/dyna/.

