Altair and L&T Technology Services Establish Digital Twin Center of Excellence to Accelerate Global Innovation

TROY, Mich., and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, and L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global digital engineering and R&D services company, jointly announced the establishment of a digital twin center of excellence (CoE) to accelerate digital transformation. The CoE will deliver cutting-edge digital twin capabilities to joint customers worldwide across mobility, high-tech, and sustainability segments, enabling premier digital twin solutions for enhanced innovation and efficiency.

The CoE will help organizations learn the latest methodologies and technologies in the areas of:

AI-powered engineering to transform products, systems, and processes

Innovation labs to simulate new use cases

Predictive maintenance

Rapid product development to reduce cycle time for physical prototyping

Hands-on training

"In a world defined by the ever-increasing pace of technology and market pressures, this initiative will help organizations stay ahead of technology trends, maximize their investments, and bring better, more informed products and processes to market faster," said Stephanie Buckner, chief operating officer, Altair. "Our advanced approach combined with LTTS' expertise will help teams better design, build, test, optimize, evaluate what-if scenarios, perform predictive maintenance, and extend the remaining useful life (RUL) of their products without physical prototypes."

"The strategic partnership with Altair is poised to revolutionize the digital twin technology landscape. By leveraging LTTS' unparalleled cross-domain engineering expertise and Altair's exceptional simulation and data analysis capabilities, we are set to redefine industry standards across segments such as mobility, sustainability and high-tech," said Abhishek Sinha, executive director and president of Medical, Smart World, and Functions, LTTS. "Together, we are committed to pioneering advancements that will shape the future of technological integration."

LTTS has extensive experience in digital twin technology with multiple CoEs across its design centers. Its Digital Twin for Line Operations enhances performance through virtual commissioning, efficiency monitoring, predictive maintenance, and root cause analysis using real-time and historical data. It supports strategic digital transformations and offers modular implementation and role-based access. Additionally, LTTS has engineered a digital twin with over 54 machine learning algorithms to automate oil rig operations. To read more, click here or refer to the e-book to explore the world of digital twin and LTTS' role in the digital twin revolution.

LTTS has already utilized Altair's leading total digital twin portfolio – covering solutions from both the Altair® HyperWorks® design and simulation platform and Altair® RapidMiner® data analytics and AI platform – for multiple diverse use cases, including:

Motor, battery, and gear box systems

Automotive electrical systems

Heart attack and stroke risk prediction

Data-driven automotive production line performance

Data-driven wind power forecasting

Altair's one total twin solution combined with the company's domain expertise empowers organizations to become more efficient and deploy digital twin technology when and where they need it – from pre-production conceptual design through in-service performance. To learn more about Altair's digital twin capabilities, visit https://altair.com/digital-twin.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,550 employees spread across 22 global design centers, 30 global sales offices and 108 innovation labs as of June 30, 2024. For more information, please visit https://www.LTTS.com/

