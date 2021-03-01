Altair and Gruppo Cimbali Use Digital Twin to Boost Barista Business

As products become increasingly complex, connected, and smarter, and the industrial equipment market more demanding, development processes must evolve to include machine learning (ML). Gruppo Cimbali has a long tradition of including cutting-edge technologies in its operations and has fully embraced the digital transformation of its development processes by utilizing digital twins – powered by Altair Activate ® – to take the company's connected coffee machines to the next level.

"As an organization whose technologies blend simulation with artificial intelligence and HPC, we are excited to be part of Gruppo Cimbali's digital transformation," said James Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "Our goal is to help our customers become increasingly more innovative by allowing them to make better decisions faster and create world-class products. As the world of product development evolves, going beyond mechanical, thermodynamics, and aesthetics, taking a holistic development approach utilizing Altair's electronics and system design capabilities will help Gruppo Cimbali propel its product innovations to new heights."

"Our commitment to always deliver the best products has made innovation a key element in our philosophy," said Maurizio Tursini, chief products and technologies officer, Gruppo Cimbali Spa. "The continuous investments in research and development of high-performance machines, and the Group's efforts to fully embrace digital transformation brought into existence the digital twin project with Altair."

Gruppo Cimbali is one of the first companies in the sector to expand into telemetry and offer innovative management, display, and data representation systems for WiFi-connected machines. The traditional, fully automatic professional espresso coffee machines are created based on IoT functionalities, where information about each drink crafted is added to a database along with insights about drink quality to ultimately improve daily management.

Gruppo Cimbali's high technology and innovation standards will support the R&D and engineering teams in their quest to develop the best coffee equipment with the goal to optimize performance and energy efficiency, all while reducing development time and physical prototypes.

On April 14, 2021 Altair will host its virtual ATCx Industrial Machinery event featuring a virtual coffee break with Gruppo Cimbali. To learn more and to register, visit our event website at: https://web.altair.com/en/atcx-industrial-machinery.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

About Gruppo Cimbali

Gruppo Cimbali is a world leader in the design and manufacture of professional machines for coffee and milk-based drinks and coffee bar equipment. The continuous search for innovative solutions, attention to detail and a particular focus in design, has allowed Cimbali to bring passion, tradition, design, quality and coffee culture into the world of the barista and coffee lover since 1912. Thanks to extensive research, revolutionary technical developments, and distinguished design elements, the group offers the widest range of solutions that continuously support the advancement and quality of coffee throughout the industry. Tradition and innovation are the driving force behind the group's progress towards new objectives, from generation to generation. The attention the company pays to the environment is reflected in the use of environmentally friendly materials of all Gruppo Cimbali machines. Every design is created using only recyclable and eco-compatible materials. To learn more, please visit: www.gruppocimbali.com.

