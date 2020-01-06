ALSAD Medical Introduce Innovative New Application for Daily Health Managament

Diabetes and chronic kidney disease is a global and growing health problem. Life style, diet, activity level and regular monitoring of health data can be key to avoid deterioration of health and maintaining quality of life. However, it requires personalised care and motivation.

AI and machine learning technologies enable a "the content finds the user" approach, personalising patient education and support. The user's health and personal data (medical history, age, weight, habits) defines content and recommendations the individual user receives.

Technology can automatise menu planning for patients undergoing regular dialysis. "Before, it was almost mission impossible to compile weekly menu plans which complies with all instructions related to fluid or mineral intake limits, while it is also varied and enjoyable" – said Attila, a kidney transplant patient testing the application over the summer months.

Integrating personal health trackers, data can effortlessly added to configure the optimal recommendations for diet, exercise and daily health management. Patient data is analysed, visualised, and, if needed, shared with medical professionals who can get a thorough view about the adherence level and patient's habits between two medical visits. Health service providers can integrate ALSAD in their service package, to provide "a personal dietitian in your pocket".

The web version is now ready and tested, with very promising initial results. Patients successfully changed their daily routine of cooking and eating. They also managed to decrease level of obesity and achieved a better average blood glucose level when using the application.

"We believe in evidence-based, personalised health solutions and patient education to support patient empowerment" – said Laszlo Varga, CEO of ALSAD Medical. The Hungarian startup developed the application together with Fresenius Medical Care Hungary, global supplier for kidney care, and nutritional/medical team of Semmelweis Medical University. "Quality of content is key - only validated information from reliable medical sources should be given to patients. We believe the best result can be achieved by combiding human medical knowledge with technology".

