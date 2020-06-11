Alpin Limited (Masdar City) and Urban Change (UK) Form Collaboration

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As people grow ever more aware of the importance of the built environment, experts are tasked with providing the ongoing innovative sustainable and green building solutions needed to promote improved healthier living.

Alpin Limited (Masdar City), and Urban Change Group (UK), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in the establishment of a network of professionals committed to delivering a sustainable and resilient built environment.

The collaboration will leverage each organisation's complementary strengths and international experience to bring an unrivalled capability in solving some of the most pressing challenges facing communities and the built environment today.

The two organisations will be supporting Governments, city planners, real estate developers and end-users across Europe and the Middle East to develop strategy and implement interventions that deliver positive societal, environmental and economic impacts.

Susan Hopley-Jones said: "Together, our combined expertise that spans strategy, master planning, design, assurance and commissioning of buildings and infrastructure means that we can offer a unique specialist service to responsible clients."

Jourdan Younis said: "At Alpin, we are proud to consider ourselves some of the world's leading voices and forward thinkers on everything to do with sustainable development and building commissioning. This new partnership will serve to fortify our already large skillset and provide even more expert services in the built environment."

For more information, contact Susan Hopley-Jones at susan@urbanchange.co.uk and/or Nareg Oughourlian at nareg.ou@alpinme.com .

About Urban Change (UK)

Urban Change is a newly-created boutique consultancy specialising in security, fire and sustainability services. Established at the beginning of 2020, this independent practice of chartered engineers and advisers focuses on delivering resilience and sustainability in the built environment. They are working to solve some of the most pressing challenges facing society and our built environment today and their work protects people, property and the planet. Urban Change's directors, Gavin Jones and Susan Hopley-Jones, have a wealth of experience in the industry in the UK and the Middle East across all development types.

For more information about Urban Change Group, visit www.urbanchangegroup.com .

About Alpin Limited (Masdar City)

Alpin is an independent consultancy firm offering holistic service packages for the built environment. Alpin works across all scales (policy development, airports, rail, government facilities, data centers, critical infrastructure, etc.) to develop strategies and solutions for real estate and built asset management at all stages of the built asset life cycle, including design, construction, and operation. Alpin's integrated and holistic approach draws on core skills in Building Services Commissioning, Organizational Consulting, Sustainability, Energy Design, Workplace Consulting, Building Physics, Building Data and Information, and Digitalization.

For more information about Alpin ME, visit www.alpinme.com .

Contact: Susan Hopley-Jones: susan@urbanchange.co.uk, Nareg Oughourlian: nareg.ou@alpinme.com

