AlphaSense Partners With Leading Investment Banks To Provide Corporations With Broad Access To Wall Street Research

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense, the search engine for market intelligence, has partnered with leading financial institutions to provide corporate professionals with access to the world's most respected equity research. Through partnerships with Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Evercore ISI, HSBC, Sanford Bernstein, and others, AlphaSense will launch Wall Street Insights , a unique research collection that provides corporations unprecedented access to a deep pool of insights from thousands of expert analysts.

Equity research, which forms a multi-billion-dollar business for Wall Street, is produced by thousands of analysts worldwide in order to provide the market with valuable expertise on companies, industries and market trends. Today, over 90% of equity research is consumed by fund managers, who have the resources to acquire it and the analyst bandwidth to mine it for insights. For corporate strategy professionals who lack this access, however, equity research has historically been challenging to obtain and navigate.

To help corporations overcome these challenges, AlphaSense is introducing Wall Street Insights, the first and only equity research collection purpose-built for the corporate user. Through the AlphaSense platform, any business making strategic plans or product decisions, conducting competitive analysis, evaluating M&A, or engaging in investor relations can now tap into the deep industry expertise of Wall Street's top analysts.

"AlphaSense has developed truly groundbreaking AI and NLP technology to solve the challenge of information discovery," says Candace Browning, Head of Global Research at Bank of America. "We chose AlphaSense as our partner for the corporate market as we believe it is the best solution to enable corporations to benefit from the breadth and depth of our research."

Today, over 1,000 enterprise clients, including more than 500 public companies and half of the S&P 100, rely on AlphaSense to power data-driven decision making. Corporate users are typically knowledge professionals that work within departments focusing on Corporate Strategy, Corporate Development, Financial Planning, and Investor Relations, among others.

"We are delighted to partner with AlphaSense to expand access to Morgan Stanley Research," says Simon Bound, Global Head of Research at Morgan Stanley. "It's clear that there is demand for highly specialized equity, industry and macroeconomic research among the corporate audience. We believe that the deep expertise of our global analysts will improve strategic decision making within corporations across all industries."

In addition to the equity research partnerships announced today, AlphaSense provides access to over 100 million documents including SEC filings, earnings call transcripts, private company data, newspapers and trade journals, and regional and industry research, all aggregated from more than 10,000 sources. The company's proprietary, AI-based semantic search platform, which captures variations in human language and accurately recognizes millions of business and financial terms and their synonyms, allows corporate users to search the entire collection in seconds.

Founded in 2011, AlphaSense recently secured $50M in Series B funding led by Innovation Endeavors, the investment firm founded by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, with participation by Soros Fund Management. In 2019, AlphaSense surpassed 1,000 enterprise customers and 300 employees across its offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, and India.

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is a search engine for market intelligence that transforms how decisions are made by the world's leading corporations and financial institutions. Leveraging AI and NLP technology, AlphaSense enables knowledge professionals to extract insights in seconds from thousands of previously disparate business data sources, including company filings, event transcripts, news and trade journals, and equity research. Founded in 2011 and backed by investors including Innovation Endeavors and Soros Fund Management, AlphaSense is on a mission to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions with confidence. To learn more, please visit www.alpha-sense.com .

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 3,000 lending centers, 2,700 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,100 business centers; approximately 16,900 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 30 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

