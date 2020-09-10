Alpha Variance Solutions, LLC Launches Branch Office In Germany

With our Branch office in Düsseldorf, Germany AVS is able to provide EU customers with Microsoft license products as well as advisory and implementation services.

Yuanming Chu, President/Founder- "We are committed to reaching our clients on a global scale while delivering local expertise and know-how. These have been challenging times for us and for many. We are looking to the future with hope and remain focused on offering our clients, employees and partners a safe and supportive work environment that serves our communities around the world."

Wolf Glaser, EU Director- AVS Düsseldorf "It was always my personal dream, to support and help companies around the world. Together with AVS, our shared vision has taken the next step in that journey. We overcame many obstacles in this journey with hard work and dedication to goals, our principal goal has been to enable our customers and provide world class partnership in our client engagements"

Microsoft Cloud Germany is designed to meet strict German data protection requirements and includes a German data trustee, operating under German law, who controls physical and logical access to customer data. All customer data, and the systems that process or control access to customer data, reside in German data centers. The network between these data centers is isolated and dedicated within Germany.

Microsoft Cloud Germany provides a separate instance of Microsoft Azure, delivered from data centers in Germany. As a result, commercial customers in the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) can store and manage customer data in compliance with applicable German laws and regulations as well as key international standards. Microsoft personnel cannot access customer data without approval from and supervision by the German data trustee or customer.

About Alpha Variance Solutions, LLC.: Alpha Variance Solutions is a women-owned, New York City based company. Founded in 2015, after a decade of providing successful implementation services to fortune 500 clients. Alpha Variance Solutions was created to address the most common and simplest need in this industry; a partner who listens and can lead clients through a well planned and executed implementation path.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1251449/Alpha_Variance_Solutions.jpg

