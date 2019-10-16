Alpha Generation Distribution Announces New Partnership with usecure for Cyber Security Awareness Training

Channel experts Alpha Generation are working with usecure to give partners and end-users a platform for training that people actually adopt

NOTTINGHAM, England, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Value-added IT security distributor Alpha Generation Distribution (part of the 4SEC Group) has announced a new partnership with usecure, the leading specialist in user-focused security awareness training.

The new partnership will see Alpha Generation and its network of partners, resellers and MSSPs deliver an industry-leading platform for end-user training, attack simulation, and risk profiling.

"Across our vendor portfolio, we're covering the entire stack of technical security measures," says Chris Walsh, Sales Director at Alpha Generation Distribution. "But that's just part of the picture. Employees will always be at the frontlines of security and, if they're not properly trained and security conscious, the weak link that attackers can exploit. usecure brings enterprise-grade functionality to businesses of any size and, crucially, does so in a way that keeps users engaged, interested and working safely."

At the heart of the usecure platform, uLearn brings together jargon-free courses on cyber security topics. What makes the platform unique is the way these courses are delivered. Using powerful automation, uLearn creates bespoke, targeted courses that learners find relevant and actionable. As a result, they're more likely to complete a course and, ultimately, go on to put new ideas into practice.

At the same time, usecure goes beyond the best practice with complementary modules that support and embed training. These include uPhish, a phishing simulation tool, uPolicy for policy creation and management, and detailed risk scores and reporting.

For partners, usecure represents a distinct, compelling approach to security – ideal for a market that is fatigued with ineffective courses that come at great cost. Available in the cloud, the platform can be sold on simple annual licensing while MSSPs can take more control over customer relationships and provision usecure for a recurring monthly fee.

For usecure, the new relationship is a chance to make the most of high demand for effective awareness training – usecure's innovative platform with the advantage of Alpha Generation's UK channel expertise and network.

"Our intuitive approach to Security Awareness using automation has seen a spike in interest in the UK," says Charles Preston, Director at usecure. "We're delighted to be partnering with Alpha Generation as we expand our network – not just to better serve our clients, but to give more end-users an effective way to address major concerns like best practice, phishing and compliance."

To find out more about usecure, visit www.getusecure.com

To find out more about Alpha Generation Distribution, visit www.alpha-gen.co.uk

About usecure

usecure is a global provider of computer-based cyber security awareness training, offering the market's most time-efficient, cost-effective and admin-lite solution for reducing insider threats.

Through intelligent automation, usecure combines continuous training with regular phishing simulations, simplified policy management and individual cyber risk scores – enabling businesses to assess and mitigate their human cyber risk with leading technology and a user first approach.

Visit: www.getusecure.com

About Alpha Generation Distribution Ltd

Alpha Generation Distribution is a 4SEC Group company providing value-added distribution to the UK IT channel. Founded in May 2013, it has a strong background in IT distribution and specialises in proactive security solutions. Alpha Generation works on a foundation of product knowledge, channel building, marketing support and personal expertise to deliver tangible value to the channel.

Visit: www.alpha-gen.co.uk

SOURCE Alpha Generation