Alon Feit, Co-Founder of Splitit, Joins Verrency

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payment innovation company Verrency today announced that Alon Feit, an accomplished payments executive and successful start-up founder, has joined Verrency. Mr. Feit joins Verrency's global advisory board and will also take responsibility for Verrency's commercial operations in Israel and selected countries within Europe.

Mr Feit is the co-founder and ex-president and CEO - Splitit Payments Ltd (Splitit), a patented card-based instalment payment solution company (BNPL), leading the company in raising US$130m in equity and US$80m as a debt facility prior to the company's successful IPO on the ASX. He has held numerous executive leadership roles in the credit card industry for over 25 years at, Mastercard, ITAU-Unibanco Cards and Shufersal Finance.

"I have been following Verrency for a while and have really admired the way that Verrency is solving a major financial services industry problem that couldn't be timelier - how to drive innovation and unique consumer experiences around the moment of payment for institutions with existing legacy systems and portfolios," said Mr Feit. "Their solution is truly unique in that it can be deployed on top existing payment infrastructure, offering a flexible way for financial institutions to deliver engaging payment experiences at Fintech speed. Their team is absolutely top calibre, and I am excited to be joining Verrency where I can help David and the team expand further across Israel and Europe."

"Alon's experience in building Splitit and his understanding of the card issuing space are tremendous assets as we look to expand in Europe and Israel," said David Link, Verrency Founder & CEO. "Alon's vision, passion and his breadth of experience in the card issuing space is precisely where Verrency operates and are invaluable as we continue our expansion. And having Alon's experienced insights – he has just successfully grown another fintech - will be instrumental as Verrency further expands its value proposition into BNPL, personalisation and other services around the moment of payment.

Verrency's industrial-grade platform fits on top of a bank's, processor's or wallet's existing infrastructure, opening the door for rapid delivery of enhanced features and new services without the need to change existing legacy technology or to migrate portfolios. The company's clients include financial institutions around the world from large tier 1 issuing processors to neobanks to national debit schemes, including Emirates NBD, Volt Bank, EFTPOS, and the US-based global processor FIS, among others.

About Verrency

Verrency puts financial institutions back at the centre of customer engagement. Verrency's highly secure payments innovation platform helps issuers to acquire and retain customers and increase payment spend while increasing security, control and connectability. Verrency works behind the scenes to enable value-added services for an issuer's customers quickly and easily without major changes to existing payments infrastructure or the need to integrate to point-of-sale systems. Verrency also enables rapid connection to third-party services via its extensive FinTech ecosystem with little to no integration. For more information, see www.verrency.com.

