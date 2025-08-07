ALMORA BOTANICA GRANTED TWO GROUNDBREAKING PATENTS

A New Era of Ayurvedic Skincare Innovation

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Almora Botanica, the pioneering science-first Ayurvedic skincare brand, has secured two groundbreaking patents that mark a major leap forward not only for the company, but for the entire Ayurvedic beauty industry.

The patents validate Almora Botanica's mission to modernise traditional Ayurvedic formulations through advanced science and clinically proven results; delivering high-performance, natural skincare without compromise.

Two patents, one vision for the future of Ayurveda:

US 2023/0110058 covers Almora Botanica's proprietary microfine emulsion delivery system, positioning it as the first Ayurvedic brand to use this advanced technology. The delivery system significantly enhances skin penetration, boosts product stability, and resolves the longstanding issue of oil-water instability found in traditional Ayurvedic formulas. US 2024/0009095 protects Almora Botanica's SAPTA Complex, a patented blend of natural oils and Ayurvedic adaptogens such as Bidens Pilosa, that forms the foundation of the brand's oil-based products for skin and hair. It is ultra-light, non-greasy, fast-absorbing and powers efficient active delivery.

These patents have been secured in key international markets, including the UK and EU.

"At Almora Botanica, we're revolutionising Ayurveda through cutting-edge scientific research," said Ravi Prasad, Executive Chairman of Almora Botanica. "Today's customers want results — formulas that are both gentle and high-performing, without compromise. That's exactly what we've created. With the recent grant of our patents — one for our microfine emulsion delivery system and the other for our SAPTA Complex — we're proud to be leading the next wave of innovation in natural skincare."

A leap forward in Ayurvedic skincare:

These patent wins represent a major milestone in Almora Botanica's journey; the result of research and development efforts that began in 2020 and underwent rigorous international examination over several years. Almora Botanica now holds full legal protection over its core delivery and formulation technologies, reinforcing its leadership in science-backed Ayurvedic skincare.

The breakthrough innovations emerge from Almora Botanica's state-of-the-art Laboratories in Bangalore, where Dr. Deeleep Rout, Chief Technology Officer, and his dedicated team of scientists have pioneered a revolutionary approach to Ayurvedic formulation. Guided by rigorous green chemistry principles and under Dr. Rout's leadership, the laboratory translates centuries-old Ayurvedic botanical wisdom into clinically validated skincare formulations. Every formulation passes through in vitro testing, followed by multi-ethnicity clinical trials and independent dermatological validation. Products are released to market only when all safety and efficacy parameters are definitively met, ensuring traditional wisdom meets modern scientific standards.

Almora Botanica's patents on SAPTA Complex and the microfine emulsion delivery system signal a leap forward not just for Ayurvedic skincare but for herbal and natural formulations as well. Solving the issue of oil-water instability commonly found in such formulations, products made using Almora Botanica's patented technologies ensures enhanced active delivery and product stability, while supporting hydration, skin renewal and rejuvenation.

These innovations are powering the brand's most-loved products:

Microfine Emulsion Delivery System:

Serum for Fine Lines

Dark Spot & Pigmentation Serum

SAPTA Complex:

Radiance Day Face Oil

Restorative Day Face Oil

Serum for Fine Lines

Dark Spot & Pigmentation Serum

Restorative Hand Cream

Deep Oil Cleanser & Makeup Remover

Clinically proven results:

The microfine emulsion system isn't just patent-worthy - it's clinically effective. In one comparative study, Almora Botanica's Brightening Serum (delivered via microfine emulsion) reduced melanin content in reconstructed human skin by 25% after only three applications. In contrast, Kojic acid; a common quasi-drug for pigmentation - showed only an 8% reduction under the same conditions.

About Almora Botanica

Almora Botanica is a luxury, natural and sustainable skincare brand which creates high-performance products. Combining traditional Ayurvedic ingredients with adaptogenic botanicals, the multi-tasking formulas are validated by modern science. Founded in 2019 by Ravi Prasad, who has worked in Ayurvedic medicine and skincare for over three decades, Almora Botanica applies scientific research and clinical testing to carefully chosen Ayurvedic plants. Advanced biotech extraction techniques and a patented-pending delivery technology are used to deliver high-performance results. The value chain follows green chemistry principles, ensuring sustainable production and vegan, non-toxic formulations guided by the philosophy of achieving maximum results with minimum number of ingredients.