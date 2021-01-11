Almond Milk Market is estimated to rise at a significant value CAGR of 9% over the next ten years - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Almond milk is known for its ability to combat various health problems. There's no cholesterol or saturated fat in almond milk, which supports hearth health. It's also low in sodium and high in healthy fats, which helps prevent high blood pressure and other heart diseases. Almond milk is perceived to reduce the risk for arthritis and osteoporosis, and improves the immune system. It also helps keep bones healthy and improve teeth formation. Almond milk is low in carbs, which means, it won't significantly increase blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of diabetes. Because of its low glycemic index, the body will use the carbs as energy so sugars aren't stored as fat.

The global almond milk market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, and this trend is anticipated to continue through the course of the forecast period (2020 to 2030). The market is estimated to rise at a significant value CAGR of 9% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Almond Milk Market Study

By nature, the organic segment is projected to register the highest volume growth rate during the forecast period, owing to awareness about health and healthy ingredients and rising demand for natural and organic ingredients and products.

By end use, the retail/household segment in the almond milk market is expected to hold the highest market value share of 47.5% in the year 2020. Increasing consumption of almond milk by consumers is the key factor behind the growth of this segment.

By distribution channel, the business to business segment holds the highest value share in the global almond milk market, owing to its rising popularity in food & beverage and foodservice products.

By region, East Asia holds the highest value and volume share in the global almond milk market, followed by North America . This is attributable to increased awareness regarding health and health beneficial food & beverage products.

The COVID-19 outbreak effect on various end-use industries of almond milk is expected to moderately impact the growth of the almond milk market in the near term.

"Manufactures in the almond milk market can gain huge profits by promoting and collaborating with different food & beverage and foodservice manufacturers to use almond milk ingredients in different products. Also, manufacturers need to form new and innovative marketing strategies to attract additional consumers," says a PERSISTENCE MARKET RESEARCH Analyst.

Almond Milk Market: Competitive Landscape

The almond milk market is witnessing growth owing to high demand for health and nutritional products. Manufacturers are focusing on creating innovative blends to increase their product portfolios by launching different types of almond milk products in various flavors. Manufacturers in the industry are creating attractive flavors to increase the sales of almond milk.

Key players are focusing on the utilization of special flavors such as chocolate, coconut, cashew, and natural sweeteners to offer versatility in their products. They are also offering health-beneficial unsweetened almond milk to gain traction among the growing health-conscious audience who want to avoid sugar in their diets.

U.S.-based Blue Diamond Growers, France -based Danone Group, and Spain -based Nutriops, S.L offer a variety of blends and flavors to attract more consumers toward almond milk products.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Global Almond Milk Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global almond milk market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights into the almond milk market based on nature (organic, conventional), end use (food and beverages, foodservice, retail household), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across seven regions.

