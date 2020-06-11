Almirall enters the IBEX 35

- Almirall, a leading Spanish biopharmaceutical company initially listed in 2007, has joined the most important index of the Spanish Stock Exchange

- Almirall currently has a market capitalization of €2.07 B and the Enterprise Value (EV) is €2.45 B (June 2020)

- Under new management since 2017, the company has implemented a series of changes that have demonstrated their strength in the recent months and have prepared the company for mid- to long-term growth

BARCELONA, Spain, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall, S.A. (Madrid: ALM), a global pharmaceutical company focused on skin health, has been selected by the IBEX Technical Advisory Committee (CAT) to join the IBEX 35, the benchmark stock market index of the Bolsa de Madrid, Spain's principal stock exchange.

Almirall was founded in 1943. Throughout its 77-year history, the company has evolved over time but always with a strong focus on the needs of patients. Currently, Almirall has a direct presence in 21 countries through 13 subsidiaries, with more than 1,800 employees. The newest entrant to the IBEX 35 operates an R&D center in Sant Feliu; two plants in Spain, one in Sant Andreu de la Barca and another in Sant Celoni; another production and R&D facility in Reinbek, Germany; and an R&D facility in Exton, Pennsylvania (USA).

Almirall focuses on strengthening the company's commitment to innovation in medical dermatology, with particular attention to patients with high unmet needs. Almirall invests significantly in R&D, in commercial launches, in mergers and acquisitions, in in-licensing and in developing its capabilities to maximize business success with a culture focused on excellence in execution.

Peter Guenter, CEO, Almirall, states that, "Joining the IBEX 35 is a great recognition of our efforts over many years. Our work demonstrates our commitment to patients, our commitment to our employees and our commitment to society in general. I thank everyone involved in these efforts: our employees, committed to science and innovation; our management team, which has been at the helm in recent years; and to our investors who have shown their confidence in Almirall since 2007."

Joining the selective Ibex 35 index is a significant step for Almirall. It represents the validation of the company's growth strategy and confirms its potential to become a leader in medical dermatology. Today's announcement confirms that the market understands, appreciates and supports Almirall's focused commitment to this strategy.

