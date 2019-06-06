Allvotec: Leading Partner-only Services Business Launched

Allvotec is the largest "partner-only" technology and unified communications services and solutions provider in the UK

Key points:

Daisy Partner Services evolves into Allvotec – the leading partner-only ICT provider;

Allvotec helps run ICT for customers of major services businesses across the UK;

Allvotec becomes the UK's largest and most capable partner-only provider able to offer end-to-end ICT services from pre-sales to remote service delivery across public and private sectors.

NORTHAMPTON, England, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Daisy Partner Services evolves into Allvotec, the leading partner-only services business in the UK.

Allvotec helps run and transform technology and unified communications for customers of major services businesses across the UK.

With over 1,400 employees, revenues of £100m and the largest independent ICT engineering field force in the UK, Allvotec is perfectly positioned to deliver technology and unified communications services and solutions to systems integrators, outsourcers, managed service providers, value added resellers, management consultants, OEMs and communications specialists.

Allvotec stands for 'all voice and technology', delivering end-to-end services for partners from pre-sales to remote service delivery across unified communications and technology services.

"It's an exciting time to be launching a new name in the IT and technology services marketplace, with Allvotec," said CEO, Glen Williams.

"Our scale and versatility make us the perfect choice for any services company needing a capable partner with nationwide coverage and over 30 years of experience," continued Williams

"The thing that makes Allvotec unique is our 'partner-only' customer approach and this, coupled with our strong customer base and proven delivery capability, perfectly positions us to take advantage of the numerous partnering opportunities that exist within the UK market today," ended Williams.

About Allvotec

We help run IT for customers of major services businesses.

We partner exclusively with the world's leading services businesses to enhance customer value through delivery and support of end-to-end technology and communications services and solutions.

Experience - An unrivalled 30 years delivering value through partnership.

Partner only - The UK's only partner exclusive provider with broad ICT know-how across public & private sectors.

Dependable - Secure. Proven. Referenceable. We are experts with a demonstrable track-record of ICT delivery across all industries.

End-to-end - We can do it all - from pre-sales to remote service delivery & everything in- between.

Scale & agility - We act fast & scale quickly to accelerate digital transformation for your customers.

Together we can

www.allvotec.com

