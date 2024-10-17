Allure Bridals Reveals Spring 2025 Collections

Premier bridal designer Allure Bridals unveils new Spring 2025 collections across their family of brands: Allure Bridals, Allure Couture, Allure Romance, Madison James, Wilderly, and Abella

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, award-winning bridal and formalwear designer Allure Bridals , renowned for its rich heritage of craftsmanship and innovative proprietary textile technologies, announced the release of its Spring 2025 styles. The brand's collections include new releases from the Allure Bridals, Allure Couture, and Allure Romance lines, along with sister collections Madison James, Wilderly, and Abella. Each bridal collection is curated with a unique design voice while maintaining a connection to the Allure Bridals ethos: a commitment to quality of construction and inclusivity, both through the brand's universal 0-30 sizing and competitive pricing structure.

The namesake Allure Bridals collection continues its tradition of timeless elegance with romantic lacework that exudes classic beauty and warmth. The Allure Couture collection includes show-stopping styles with majestic detailing such as structured bodices and laced corsets. The addition of luxurious detachable sleeves and trains gives an opulent touch perfect for a regal look. Allure Romance's bridal looks feature floral motifs and refined textiles like Mikado and dove satin, while Chantilly lace and sparkling appliques accent the designs.

The Wilderly designer collection is inspired by the timeless elegance of Old Hollywood, with each dress named after an iconic starlet and drawing inspiration from the beauty and strength of these stars. Madison James' "Tied with Love" collection embodies luxurious drama with sparkling appliques, pearlescent beadwork, and stunning fabrics, while the designs include feminine bow detailing — a nod to the collection theme. The Abella Spring 2025 "Goddess" collection is a curated selection of the statuesque, the serene, and the sensual: inspired by myth and designed for the divinity within each bride.

All the jaw-dropping details of Allure Bridals' Spring 2025 collections are now available for viewing on allurebridals.com and will be available for purchase globally through the brand's selection of authorized retailers .

ABOUT ALLURE BRIDALS

Allure Bridals , the award-winning bridal and formalwear industry powerhouse, boasts more than two decades of standout bridal and formalwear design. The brand recently expanded its portfolio of brands with the launch of formalwear and quinceañera brand, AmaBella , and the acquisition of Australia-based pageant and formalwear house Portia & Scarlett . The addition of the new brands bolsters Allure Bridals' portfolio, which also features designer collaborations including the popular Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection and the highly-anticipated 2023 debut Bridgerton Wedding Collection . Allure continues to innovate its flagship bridal collections, bridesmaid dresses, and cutting-edge suiting, all of which highlight the company's unwavering focus on sizing inclusivity and proprietary textiles. Renowned for exceptional artisanship, attention to detail, and innovative design, the Allure family of brands offers bridal and formalwear for every aesthetic and sensibility – all crafted with care, holding to the core values of a family-owned and operated company. Honoring tradition, while revolutionizing the future. Allure Bridals: For Your Forever.