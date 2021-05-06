Allulose Gaining Popularity among Athletes for Its Detoxifying Abilities: FMI

DUBAI, U.A.E, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global allulose market is forecast to expand at 8.2 % CAGR throughout the forecast period of 2021-2031. Allulose is derived from nature fruits and plant sources making it extremely popular among vegan community. The rising demand from the sports community is driving the allulose sales.

Anti-inflammation and blood sugar regulatory properties of allulose paved way for exponential growth of allulose market. Allulose's wide range of applications in health supplements, beverages and pharmaceutical drugs is one of the growth drivers, evaluated ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights.

According to the study, the implementation of modern production technologies such as artificial intelligence in allulose manufacturing intended to reduce risk of contamination and overall cost is leading to increase in allulose market sales.

"Rising prevalence of diabetes among young population due to unhealthy lifestyle and excessive consumption of refined sugars in the form of cold drinks provides a favorable environment for allulose market growth," remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. is forecast to experience impressive growth in allulose market on the backs of approval from government towards use of allulose as general purpose sweeteners.

Allulose is expected to hit the Europe market upon approval from European commission by the end of forecast period. Germany and U.K. are expected to emerge as key markets

Increasing demand for organic food and growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and diet will create opportunities for growth in India.

. Rising government initiatives in South Africa towards health and wellness benefits will boost market growth.

Prominent Drivers

Rising utilization of allulose in developing decongestants and cough syrups is expected to aid the allulose market growth.

Growing application of allulose in manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs for lifestyle diseases is expected to boost the market demand.

Growing research on qualities in allulose that enhances the immune system will bolster the market growth.

Key Restraints

High cost of allulose in comparison with normal sugar hampers the market sales.

Lack of availability of research regarding long term effect of allulose on human body restricts the market growth.

Possible side effects associated with consumption of allulose hinder the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players profiled by FMI operating in tilapia market include Bonumose LLC- At a Glance, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, CJ Cheil Jedang, Cargill Inc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Eat Just Inc., Anderson Global Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Samyang Corporation among others. According to FMI, Leading players are investing towards development of type of allulose products to cater to growing demands. They are also focusing towards research and development of international approved products to expand their global foot hold. Some players are also actively investing towards capacity expansion. One such instance is Ingredion inaugurated new allulose production plant in 2019, to mitigate growing demands from Asia Pacific and Americas.

More Insights on FMI's Allulose Market

The latest market study on global allulose market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of form (Powder allulose, liquid allulose, crystal allulose), end use (Food, beverage, pharmaceuticals), sales channel (food service providers, retail and households) and across major regions (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

SOURCE Future Market Insights